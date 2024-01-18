ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Inter Milan vs Lazio Live Score
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Inter Milan vs Lazio match for Italian Super Cup
This is the start time of the Inter Milan vs Lazio match on January 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 PM
Bolivia: 03:00 PM
Brazil: 04:00 PM
Chile: 04:00 PM
Colombia: 02:00 PM
Ecuador: 02:00 PM
United States: 02:00 PM
Mexico: 01:00 PM
Paraguay: 04:00 PM
Peru: 02:00 PM
Uruguay: 04:00 PM
Venezuela: 03:00 PM
Japan: 04:00 AM (next day)
India: 12:30 PM (next day)
Nigeria: 08:00 PM
South Africa: 09:00 PM
Australia: 06:00 AM (next day)
United Kingdom: 07:00 PM
Ciro Immobile: player to watch for Lazio
We hope that Ciro will have a good performance in today's game.
Lautaro Martínez: player to watch for Inter Milan
We hope that Lautaro will have a good performance in today's game.
Latest games between Inter Milan and Lazio
In the last five games, two have been for Inter, two for Lazio and one draw.
Their most recent matchup was won by visiting Inter, with a score of 0-2.
Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!
Lazio’s latest lineup
I. Provedel, L. Pellegrini, M. Gila, Patric, A. Marušić, L. Alberto, N. Rovella, M. Guendouzi, M. Zaccagni, F. Anderson, G. Isaksen.
Inter Milan’s latest lineup
Y. Sommer, A. Bastoni, S. de Vrij, B. Pavard, F. Dimarco, H. Mkhitaryan, H. Çalhanoğlu, N. Barella, M. Darmian, L. Martínez, M. Thuram.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Matteo Marchetti
Assistant 1: Giovanni Baccini
Assistant 2: Gamal Mokhtar
Fourth Referee: Livio Marinelli
VAR: Marco Di Bello
AVAR: Aleandro Di Paolo
Al-Awwal Park Stadium
It is Al-Nassr's home for his league matches. The recent Spanish Super Cup and the 2019 Italian Super Cup were also played here.
Lazio: they want to surprise
They don't arrive as favorites, but let's remember that anything can happen.
Inter Milan: to continue on the right path
The Nerazzurro team is undoubtedly the favorite to win and advance to the final.
The semifinals of the Super Cup are here!
It is the first time that this tournament is played under this format. Both teams must be focused, knowing what they are playing for, because no one wants to miss the opportunity to be in the grand final, and of course, to be able to aspire to have one more title in their history.
Today's match between Inter and Lazio will be very attractive and exciting. Who will win?
Do not miss a detail of the match Inter Milan vs Lazio live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.