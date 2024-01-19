ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Iran
A. Beiranvand, S. Moharrami, Hossein Kanaani, S. Khalilazadeh, E. Hajsafi, S. Ghoddos, Mehdi Taremi, S. Ezatolahi, A. Jahanbakhsh, Mehndi Gayedi, K. Ansarifard.
Last lineup Hong Kong
Poon, Siu Kwan, S. Chan, E. Camargo, M. Orr, Tan Chun-Lok, Li Ngai-Hoi, H. Yapp, E. Camargo, Tze Yue, O. Gerbig,
How is the Hong Kong team coming along?
On the other hand, the Hong Kong national team, contrary to today's opponent, debuted with a painful defeat on day 1 of the Asian Cup when they faced the United Arab Emirates. The match ended 3-1 in favor of the Arabs to put the Hong Kong team at the bottom of the group with zero points and a goal difference of -2.
How is the Iranian national team coming along?
The Iranian Muslim team made its debut in this Asian Cup and did it in the best way. With a great victory in day 1 against Palestine by a score of 4-1. Thanks to the victory and the wide score on goal difference, the Iranians arrive at this matchday in the first position as leaders of Group C with three points, tied with the United Arab Emirates team.
Day 2 of the Asia Cup
We return to the activity of the national teams in this half of the month. This weekend, we continue with the second day of the Asia Cup Group Stage, with a match between two teams: Hong Kong, who are at the bottom of the table, and Iran, who have just won. These two teams will face each other in this match where the Hong Kong team will be looking to get out of the bottom of the table to climb up the standings, while the visitors want to continue with the good streak in this tournament and bring joy to their fans and take over the top of the group. Can Hong Kong or the Iranian team achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Jalifa International Stadium
The match between Hong Kong vs Iran will be played at the Jalifa International Stadium, in the city of Rayan, Qatar. Kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm (ET).
