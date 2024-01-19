ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cape Verde vs Mozambique live, as well as the latest information from Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cape Verde vs Mozambique live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cape Verde vs Mozambique live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Cape Verde vs Mozambique live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cape Verde vs Mozambique?
This is the kick-off time for the Cape Verde vs Mozambique match on January 19, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo
Key player in Mozambique
One of the players to take into account in Mozambique is Witi, the 27 year old center forward is currently playing for Club Nacional Madeira of Portugal and so far in the Africa Cup 2024, he has played one game, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Egypt.
Key player in Cape Verde
One of the most outstanding players in Cape Verde is Jamiro Monteiro the 30 year old center forward is currently playing for the San Jose Earthquakes Club of the United States and so far in the Africa Cup 2024 has played one game, in which he already has an assist and a goal, this one against Ghana.
History Cape Verde vs Mozambique
In total, the two teams have met four times since 2014, the record is dominated by Cape Verde with two wins, there has been one draw and Mozambique has managed one win.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Cape Verde with four goals to Mozambique's three.
Actuality - Mozambique
Mozambique is going through a bad moment talking about the Africa Cup 2024, because after playing a total of one match, they are placed in the third position of the group B standings with one point, this after winning zero matches, drawing one and losing zero, they have also scored two goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of +1.
Botswana 2 - 3 Mozambique (African Qualifiers)
Mozambique 0 - 2 Algeria (African Qualifiers)
Mozambique 2 - 0 Lesotho (Friendly match)
Botswana 1 - 1 Mozambique (Friendly match)
Egypt 2 - 2 Mozambique (Africa Cup of Nations)
Actuality - Cape Verde Islands
Cape Verde throughout the Africa Cup 2024 has had a good performance, because after playing one match is located in the number one position in the standings of group B with three points, this was achieved after winning one match, drawing zero and losing zero, also has a goal difference of +1, this after scoring two goals and conceding one.
Cape Verde 1 - 2 Comoros (Friendly match)
Cape Verde 0 - 0 Angola (African Qualifiers)
Swaziland 0 - 2 Cape Verde (African Qualifiers)
Tunisia 2 - 0 Cape Verde (Friendly match)
Ghana 1 - 2 Cape Verde (Africa Cup of Nations)
The match will be played at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny stadium
The match between Cape Verde and Mozambique will take place at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny stadium in the city of Abidjan (Ivory Coast), where the Ivory Coast national soccer team plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1952 and has a capacity for approximately 40,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cape Verde vs Mozambique match, valid for date two of group B of the Africa Cup 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
