In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Iraq vs Japan, in addition to the latest information emerging from Education City Stadium.
If you want to watch the Iraq vs Japan match, you can follow it on television through Paramount+


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match between Iraq vs Japan in the Asian Cup?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA (ET): 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10.30 AM

Australia: 19:30 AM

India: 3:45 PM

Be careful with this player from Japan

Takumi Minamino, Monaco's left winger, who has scored five goals and four assists for his club. He has four goals in the last three games he has played, all with Japan. He started the Asian Cup where he scored a double to give the first victory for the Japanese team. 21 goals and eight assists in 54 international appearances for the Japanese team

 

Be careful with this Iraq player

Ayman Hussein, 27-year-old forward, who has 9 goals for his club, Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the Iraqi league. With Iraq he has 58 caps where he has 18 goals and one assist. In his debut in the 2024 Asian Cup he was not a starter, but in 30 minutes it was enough for him to score a goal
News - Japan

The Japanese team has a total of 11 consecutive victories. His last defeat was against Colombia in March 2023 in a friendly match. They closed 2023 with two important victories in their fight to be in the 2026 World Cup. While they have played two preparation matches for the Asian Cup where they scored two wins, 5-0 against Thailand and 6-1 against Jordan. In their last major tournament, the 2022 World Cup, they reached the round of 16, defeating Spain and Germany in the group stage.


This will be Japan's tenth position in the Asian Cup where in its last edition they finished second after losing in the final 1-3 against Qatar. They have won this tournament a total of four times and also in 2011, the last time the Asian Cup was held in Qatar, they managed to lift the title.

 

They started the Asian Cup with a 4-2 victory over Vietnam. Triumph that places them as leaders of group D for the moment

News - Iraq

They have only played one friendly match before participating in the Asian Cup. It was last January 6 against South Korea where they lost 1-0. They closed 2023 by winning the Kings Cup in Thailand, winning the semifinals and the final from the penalty spot. They closed 2023 by achieving their first two victories in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, after beating Indonesia 5-1, precisely, and Vietnam 0-1.

 

Tenth edition that this team participated in the Asian Cup and eighth time in a row. They have only been able to lift this title in one edition of this tournament and that was in 2007. In the last edition they were close to decline after being defeated in the round of 16 for the first time in history.

 

In their debut in the Asian Cup they beat Indonesia 1-3 and are second in group D with three points right now.

Background

A total of 12 times Iraq and Japan have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Japanese team with seven victories, Iraq has won twice, while three duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met in 2017 in the World Cup qualification where they tied 1-1. They already met new years ago in the Asian Cup, precisely on the second day of the group stage of the Asian Cup where Japan 0-1
The stadium

The match will be played at the Education City Stadium, a stadium located in Qatar, in the city of Rayán. This opened in June 2020 and has a capacity for 44,667 spectators.

 

Match preview

Iraq and Japan will meet this Friday, January 19, 2024, in the match corresponding to the second day of the group stage. Both teams are in group D along with Vietnam and Indonesia
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Iraq vs Japan in the 2024 Asian Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the analysis and news prior to the match here live from VAVEL.
