11:00 PM8 minutes ago

Kuwait vs Uganda Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kuwait vs Uganda match.
10:55 PM13 minutes ago

How to watch Kuwait vs Uganda Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Kuwait vs Uganda live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:50 PM18 minutes ago

Retrospect

Kuwait and Uganda are playing their second friendly match in history. The first was in 1989, also in a friendly, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
10:45 PM23 minutes ago

Cairo International Stadium

The match will take place at the Cairo International Stadium, which is located in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. The stadium has a capacity of 75,000 and was inaugurated in 1960. The stadium is home to friendly matches such as today's, as well as being the home of the Egyptian national team and the Zamalek Sports Club.
10:40 PM28 minutes ago

Probable Uganda

Uganda's probable team, also based on their last match, is: Watenga, Semakula, Mugabi, Lwaliwa and Kayondo; Oyirwoth, Aucho, Bwomono and Mutyaba; Bayo and Mato.
10:35 PM33 minutes ago

Probable Kuwait

Based on their last match, Kuwait's probable team for this friendly is: Kameel, Ammar, Al Hajeri, Al-Enezi and Ghareeb; Al Dhaferi, Hani, Saleh and Daham; Al Salama and Al Khaldi.

10:30 PM38 minutes ago

World Cup Qualifiers

Two rounds into the Second Round of the World Cup Qualifiers - Asia, Kuwait is in second place in the group with three points, tied with India, three points behind Qatar and three ahead of Afghanistan. In the World Cup Qualifiers - Africa, Uganda are in Group G with three points, tied with Botswana, Guinea and Mozambique, as well as three points above Somalia and three below Algeria.
10:25 PM43 minutes ago

Last Matches: Uganda

This will be Uganda's first match of the year 2024. On the 17th, they lost 3-0 away to Zambia, with goals from Daka (2) and Sakala. On November 17, they lost 2-1 to Guinea, with goals from Camara and Cissé, while Fahad Bayo scored. And on the 21st, away from home, the victory was 1-0 against Somalia, with a goal from Rogers Mato.
10:20 PMan hour ago

Last matches: Kuwait

Kuwait come into the match with two defeats and one win in their last games. On November 16, at home, the defeat was to India, 1-0, with a goal from Manvir Singh. On the 21st, away to Afghanistan, the win was 4-0, with two goals from Shabib Al-Khaldi, one from Mohammad Daham and one from Athbi Saleh. And on Friday (12), at home, the defeat came 3-1 to Libya, with goals from Al Khoja (2) and Saleh, while Zayed pulled one back.
10:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 International Friendly Match match: Kuwait vs Uganda Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

