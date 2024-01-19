ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
Kuwait and Uganda are playing their second friendly match in history. The first was in 1989, also in a friendly, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Cairo International Stadium
The match will take place at the Cairo International Stadium, which is located in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. The stadium has a capacity of 75,000 and was inaugurated in 1960. The stadium is home to friendly matches such as today's, as well as being the home of the Egyptian national team and the Zamalek Sports Club.
Probable Uganda
Uganda's probable team, also based on their last match, is: Watenga, Semakula, Mugabi, Lwaliwa and Kayondo; Oyirwoth, Aucho, Bwomono and Mutyaba; Bayo and Mato.
Probable Kuwait
Based on their last match, Kuwait's probable team for this friendly is: Kameel, Ammar, Al Hajeri, Al-Enezi and Ghareeb; Al Dhaferi, Hani, Saleh and Daham; Al Salama and Al Khaldi.
World Cup Qualifiers
Two rounds into the Second Round of the World Cup Qualifiers - Asia, Kuwait is in second place in the group with three points, tied with India, three points behind Qatar and three ahead of Afghanistan. In the World Cup Qualifiers - Africa, Uganda are in Group G with three points, tied with Botswana, Guinea and Mozambique, as well as three points above Somalia and three below Algeria.
Last Matches: Uganda
This will be Uganda's first match of the year 2024. On the 17th, they lost 3-0 away to Zambia, with goals from Daka (2) and Sakala. On November 17, they lost 2-1 to Guinea, with goals from Camara and Cissé, while Fahad Bayo scored. And on the 21st, away from home, the victory was 1-0 against Somalia, with a goal from Rogers Mato.
Last matches: Kuwait
Kuwait come into the match with two defeats and one win in their last games. On November 16, at home, the defeat was to India, 1-0, with a goal from Manvir Singh. On the 21st, away to Afghanistan, the win was 4-0, with two goals from Shabib Al-Khaldi, one from Mohammad Daham and one from Athbi Saleh. And on Friday (12), at home, the defeat came 3-1 to Libya, with goals from Al Khoja (2) and Saleh, while Zayed pulled one back.
