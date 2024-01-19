ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sunderland vs Hull City EFL Championship match.
What time is the Sunderland vs Hull City match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Sunderland vs Hull City of January 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Hull City's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Matt Ingram, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Regan Slater, Lewie Coyle, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michaël Seri, Tyler Morton, Aaron Connolly, Adama Noss Traoré and Liam Delap.
Sunderland's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Anthony Patterson, Danny Ballard, Luke O'Nien, Pierre Ekwah, Niall Huggins, Trai Hume, Jobe Bellingham, Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Nazariy Rusyn.
Hull City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Hull City and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Sunderland. Player Aaron Connolly (#44) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Jaden Philogene (#23) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Matt Ingram (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a tackler of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Friday.
Hull City in the tournament
Hull City had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 27 of the tournament they have a total of 39 points with 11 games won, 6 draws and 10 lost. They are located in ninth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Their goal is to be promoted this season, so they want to be among the first 8 places and they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on January 12, 2024, they lost 2-1 against Norwich City at The MKM Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Sunderland players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Sunderland and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Hull City. Player Jack Clarke (#20) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Daniel Neil (#24) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Anthony Patterson (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
Sunderland in the tournament
Sunderland is progressing well in the EFL Championship season, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 27 of the tournament they have a total of 40 points with 12 games won, 4 tied and 11 lost. They are located in seventh position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Friday's game will be very difficult as Hull City is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on January 13, 2024, they lost 2-1 against Ipswich Town at Portman Road and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadium of Light is located in the city of Sunderland, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 48,707 spectators. It was inaugurated on July 30, 1997, cost £27 million to build and is currently the home of EFL Championship side Sunderland.