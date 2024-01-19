ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Benfica vs Boavista Live Score Here
BENFICA!
BOAVISTA AWAY FROM HOME!
Throughout November and December, Boavista faced a 3-1 defeat against Estrela da Amadora in the Portuguese Cup (TAP) on 26 November 2023. In the League Cup (AMS), Boavista faced Mallorca, suffering a 4-1 defeat on 16 November 2023. However, on 22 October 2023, Boavista had a 3-1 victory over Oliveirense in the TAP.
In the LP, Boavista obtained a 1-2 victory over Estoril on September 3, 2023. Between these games, there were draws, defeats and victories, highlighting the variability of the team's performance throughout these matches. The search for consistency and better results seems to be a priority for Boavista in the next commitments.
BENFICA AT HOME!
In the Portuguese Cup (TAP), Benfica drew 1-1 with Farense, showing resilience in a balanced confrontation. However, in the same competition, the team triumphed over Famalicao 2-0.
In the Champions League (CLG), Benfica produced an impressive performance by defeating AVS 4-1. However, they faced a 0-1 defeat against Real Sociedad in a competitive challenge.
In a thrilling draw against Inter in the LP, Benfica maintained equality on the scoreboard with a result of 3-3. Furthermore, the team faced Sporting CP, emerging victorious by 2-1.
Although they recorded a 1-1 draw against Casa Pia in the LP, Benfica continues to show their competitiveness in the various competitions they are in. involved.
GAME STAGE!
Known for its modern and imposing design, Estádio da Luz has become an architectural landmark in Lisbon. The bold design includes a steel and concrete structure, as well as a distinctive roof that provides visibility from different areas of the stadium. The vibrant and engaging atmosphere during Benfica games is amazing. This is a striking feature of Estádio da Luz, providing a unique experience for fans.
In addition to being the stage for sporting events, the stadium is also a venue for sports events. It is used for various shows and concerts, standing out as a multifunctional entertainment center. Its strategic location and modern facilities contribute to its relevance both at a sporting and cultural level in the city of Lisbon. Estádio da Luz is, without a doubt, a symbol of sporting fervor and entertainment culture in Portugal.
HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!
In the previous confrontation, on February 20, 2023, Benfica had the upper hand, winning 3-1 in the LP. Before that, on August 27, 2022, Benfica dominated Boavista with an impressive 3-0 victory in the LP.
Recent history also includes a 2-2 draw between the teams in the LP, dated February 18, 2022. In the Champions League (CLG), on January 25, 2022, the Benfica beat Boavista 2-1 in a tight match.
Previous clashes witnessed victories for both Benfica and Boavista, reflecting the unpredictability of this clash. These results highlight the competitive rivalry between the teams, providing exciting and uncertain moments for the team. as they face challenges in LP.
HOW DOES BOAVISTA ARRIVE?
Throughout December, Boavista faced additional challenges, drawing 1-1 with Vitória SC and suffering a 3-1 defeat to Estrela da Amadora, both in the LP. Participation in the Portuguese Cup (TAP) resulted in a 4-0 defeat to Arouca on 26 November 2023. However, there was a 3-2 victory against Arouca on 16 November 2023, in the League Cup (AMS).
The team also faced a 4-1 defeat against Mallorca on 16 November 2023, but managed a 2-0 victory over Farense on 5 November 2023. In summary, Boavista faced ups and downs, seeking stability and better results in the next matches.
HOW DOES BENFICA ARRIVE?
The team was also successful against Arouca in the LP, winning 3-0, and demonstrated its superiority against Famalicao by triumphing 3-0. In the Champions League (CLG), Benfica had a remarkable performance by beating AVS 4-1, while in LP they defeated Braga 1-0 in a closely contested clash.
In international competitions, Benfica stood out by beating Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 and achieving a 3-3 draw against Inter. The Portuguese team maintained its unbeaten record in the LP by drawing 1-1 with Farense and 0-0 with Moreirense. With a series of positive results, Benfica demonstrates consistency and determination in its ambitions in the various competitions in which it is competing. involved.