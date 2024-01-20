ADVERTISEMENT
A very even game this Saturday morning in the EFL Championship, Bristol City receives Watford at the Ashton Gate Stadium. The locals have three games without a victory and the Wasps are in a better moment, as they have three matches without defeat. Do not miss a detail of the match Bristol City vs Watford live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bristol City vs Watford Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [20, January, 2024]
USA Time: 10:00 a.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [N/H]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Prediction
- Bristol City this season scored 1.1 goals per game, the same amount they concede on average.
- There have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored in 9 of Bristol's 19 home games against Watford.
- In 6 of their last 7 games, Bristol have had fewer than 5.5 corner kicks against their opponents.
- Bristol have failed to score in 4 of their last 5 matches against Watford in the EFL Championship.
History Bristol City vs Watford
In the history, they have met 27 times, the hosts have won 7 times, the visitors 10 times and the same number of draws. In the most recent match (December 26, 2023), the 'Robins' won 4-1 over the 'golden men', after 4 matches without beating their opponents in both the EFL Championship and the FA Cup.
Watford Last lineup
B. Hamer; W. Hoedt, F. Sierralta, J. Livermore, J. Morris; R. Andrews, G. Chakvetadze, T. Dele, M. Martins, Y. Asprilla and R. Healey.
Bristol City Last lineup
M. O’Leary; Z. Vyner, R. Dickie, G. Tanner, M. James; J. Williams, C. Pring, R. McCrorie; T. Conway, A. Mehmeti and T. Gardner.
How are Watford coming along?
For their part, the Hornets come into this match with the motivation of having beaten Queens Park Rangers 2-1 the previous day, a result that overcame a couple of draws they had had, as well as having won the FA Cup, beating Chesterfield in the third round of this competition.
Valerian Ismael's team is in eighth place in the EFL Championship with 39 points, tied with Hull City and Middlesbrough, but the goal difference puts them above these two clubs, so they will be looking to increase their advantage, as they are only one point behind in sixth place.
How are Bristol City coming along?
The local team has had an up and down season, however, in the last few days they have stumbled twice, which has taken them to the 14th position in the general table, with 36 points.
The momentum is fundamental for Bristol, who in midweek eliminated West Ham in the FA Cup, defeating them at home by the minimum, getting their ticket to the next round of the oldest tournament in the world.
The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium
The Ashton Gate Stadium is a stadium located in Ashton Gate, Bristol, England, being the home ground of Bristol City, a team that plays in the EFL Championship.
It is located in the southwest of the city, next to the Avon River.
It currently has a capacity for 27,000 spectators in sports mode, 32,000 in concert mode, 22 executive boxes and a wide variety of meeting spaces.
It also hosts Bristol Bears rugby matches, as well as events and conferences, as it has a wide range of modern rooms for corporate and private rental.
Bristol City welcomes Watford to the Ashton Gate Stadium for the 28th round of the EFL Championship.