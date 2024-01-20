ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bahrain vs Malaysia live, as well as the latest information from Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bahrain vs Malaysia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
9:25 PMan hour ago

How to watch Bahrain vs Malaysia live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Bahrain vs Malaysia live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
9:20 PMan hour ago

What time is Bahrain vs Malaysia?

This is the kick-off time for the match Bahrain vs Malaysia on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 16:30 hrs. - 
Mexico: 8:30 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
9:15 PMan hour ago

Refereeing team

Referee: Ahmed Abu Bakar Said Al Kaf.
9:10 PMan hour ago

Key player in Malaysia

One of the players to take into account in Malaysia is Romel Morales, the 26-year-old center forward is currently playing for the Melaka FC Club of Malaysia and so far in the Asia Cup 2024, he has played one match, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has not scored goals either.
9:05 PMan hour ago

Key player in Bahrain

One of the most outstanding players in Bahrain is Abdullah Al Hashsash, the 27 year old center forward is currently playing for Al Ahli Manama Club of Bahrain and so far in the Africa Cup 2024 has played one game, in which he has not added assists and one goal, this one against South Korea.
9:00 PMan hour ago

History Bahrain vs Malaysia

In total, the two teams have met four times since 2013, the record is dominated by Bahrain with three wins, one draw has been recorded and Malaysia has not managed any victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bahrain with six goals to Malaysia's two.
8:55 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Malaysia

Malaysia is going through a bad moment talking about the Africa Cup 2024, because after playing a total of one match, they are placed in the fourth position of the group E standings with zero points, this after winning zero matches, drawing zero and losing one, they have also scored zero goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of -4.
  • Last five matches

Malaysia 0 - 2 Tajikistan (Friendly match)
Malaysia 4 - 3 Kyrgyzstan (Asian Qualifiers)
Chinese Taipei 0 - 1 Malaysia (Asian Qualifiers)
Syria 2 - 2 Malaysia (Friendly match)
Malaysia 0 - 4 Jordan (Asia Cup)

8:50 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Bahrain

Throughout the Asia Cup 2024, Bahrain has had a bad performance, because after playing one match they are placed in the third position in the standings of group E with zero points, this was achieved after winning zero matches, drawing zero and losing one, also has a goal difference of -2, this after scoring one goal and conceding two.
  • Last five matches

Yemen 0 - 2 Bahrain (Asian Qualifiers)
Bahrain 0 - 2 United Arab Emirates (Asian Qualifiers)
Bahrain 0 - 2 Australia (Friendly match)
Bahrain 0 - 3 Angola (Friendly match)
South Korea 3 - 1 Bahrain (Asia Cup)

8:45 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

The match between Bahrain and Malaysia will take place at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the city of Rayan (Qatar), where Al Sadd Sports Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1974 and has a capacity of approximately 15,000 spectators.
Image: es.soccerwiki.org
Image: es.soccerwiki.org
8:40 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Bahrain vs Malaysia, valid for date two of group E of the Asia Cup 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
