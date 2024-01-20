ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bahrain vs Malaysia Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bahrain vs Malaysia live, as well as the latest information from Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bahrain vs Malaysia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bahrain vs Malaysia live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Bahrain vs Malaysia live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bahrain vs Malaysia?
This is the kick-off time for the match Bahrain vs Malaysia on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 16:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:30 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Ahmed Abu Bakar Said Al Kaf.
Key player in Malaysia
One of the players to take into account in Malaysia is Romel Morales, the 26-year-old center forward is currently playing for the Melaka FC Club of Malaysia and so far in the Asia Cup 2024, he has played one match, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has not scored goals either.
Key player in Bahrain
One of the most outstanding players in Bahrain is Abdullah Al Hashsash, the 27 year old center forward is currently playing for Al Ahli Manama Club of Bahrain and so far in the Africa Cup 2024 has played one game, in which he has not added assists and one goal, this one against South Korea.
History Bahrain vs Malaysia
In total, the two teams have met four times since 2013, the record is dominated by Bahrain with three wins, one draw has been recorded and Malaysia has not managed any victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bahrain with six goals to Malaysia's two.
Actuality - Malaysia
Malaysia is going through a bad moment talking about the Africa Cup 2024, because after playing a total of one match, they are placed in the fourth position of the group E standings with zero points, this after winning zero matches, drawing zero and losing one, they have also scored zero goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of -4.
Malaysia 0 - 2 Tajikistan (Friendly match)
- Last five matches
Malaysia 4 - 3 Kyrgyzstan (Asian Qualifiers)
Chinese Taipei 0 - 1 Malaysia (Asian Qualifiers)
Syria 2 - 2 Malaysia (Friendly match)
Malaysia 0 - 4 Jordan (Asia Cup)
Actuality - Bahrain
Throughout the Asia Cup 2024, Bahrain has had a bad performance, because after playing one match they are placed in the third position in the standings of group E with zero points, this was achieved after winning zero matches, drawing zero and losing one, also has a goal difference of -2, this after scoring one goal and conceding two.
Yemen 0 - 2 Bahrain (Asian Qualifiers)
- Last five matches
Bahrain 0 - 2 United Arab Emirates (Asian Qualifiers)
Bahrain 0 - 2 Australia (Friendly match)
Bahrain 0 - 3 Angola (Friendly match)
South Korea 3 - 1 Bahrain (Asia Cup)
The match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
The match between Bahrain and Malaysia will take place at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the city of Rayan (Qatar), where Al Sadd Sports Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1974 and has a capacity of approximately 15,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Bahrain vs Malaysia, valid for date two of group E of the Asia Cup 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
