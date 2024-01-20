ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information Brentford Community Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest match live on TV and online?
The Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest?
This is the kick-off time for the Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest match on January 20, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:30 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 13:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 14:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 13:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 12:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 19:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 12:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 14:30 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team
Referee: Darren England.
Key player at Nottingham Forest
One of the players to keep in mind in Nottingham Forest is Chris Wood, the 32-year-old New Zealand-born center forward, has played 18 games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Sheffield United, Luton Town twice, Bournemouth and Newcastle United on three occasions.
Key player at Brentford FC
One of the most outstanding players in Brentford FC is Bryan Mbeumo, the 24 year old Cameroonian born center forward, has played 15 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total of matches he already has three assists and seven goals, these against; Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham FC twice, Bournemouth, Burnley FC, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.
History Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2020, Brentford FC dominate the record with two wins, there have been three draws and Nottingham Forest have not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Brentford FC with nine goals to Nottingham Forest's seven.
Actuality - Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 20 games, it is in the 15th position in the standings with 20 points, this was achieved after winning five games, drawing five and losing 10, leaving a goal difference of -11, this after scoring 24 goals and conceding 35.
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Bournemouth
- Last five matches
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Bournemouth
Newcastle United 1 - 3 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Manchester United
Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Blackpool
Blackpool 2 - 3 Nottingham Forest
Actuality - Brentford FC
Brentford FC has been having a bad performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 19 matches they are in the 16th position in the standings with 19 points, this score was achieved after winning five matches, drawing four and losing 10, they have also scored 26 goals and conceded 31, for a goal difference of -5.
Brentford FC 1 - 2 Aston Villa (Premier League)
- Last five matches
Brentford FC 1 - 2 Aston Villa (Premier League)
Brentford FC 1 - 4 Wolves (Premier League)
Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Brentford FC (Premier League)
Brentford FC 1 - 1 Wolves (FA Cup)
Wolves 3 - 2 Brentford FC (FA Cup)
The match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium
The match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest will take place at the Brentford Community Stadium in the city of London (England), which is where Brentford Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2020 and has a capacity for approximately 17,250 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Brentford FC vs Nottingham Forest, valid for the 21st matchday of the Premier League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.