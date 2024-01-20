ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:10 AM19 minutes ago

Follow here FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX  is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

10:05 AM24 minutes ago

How to watch FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul live on TV, your options are: Fox Sports

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports app and VIX+

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:00 AM29 minutes ago

Last lineup Cruz Azul

Kevin Mier, Ignacio Rivero, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli, Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Rodrigo Huescas, Gabriel Fernández.
9:55 AM34 minutes ago

Last lineup Juarez

Sebastián Jurado, José Abella, Arturo Ortiz, José García, Andrija Vukcevic, Denzell García, Jesús Venegas, Diego Chávez, Aitor García, Avilés Hurtado y Amaury Escoto.
9:50 AM39 minutes ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul will be Erik Yair Miranda; Manuel Alfonso Martínez first line; Oscar Yahir Barriga, second line; Luis Alfredo García, fourth assistant.
9:45 AM44 minutes ago

How is Cruz Azul coming into this match?

On the other hand, La Máquina arrives to this Clausura 2024 with a new coach. Martín Anselmi, a 38-year-old Argentinean coach, arrived at La Noria to start working with the Cruz Azul squad and play his first tournament in Mexico;

After the alleged quarrel between Anselmi and Escobar, the off-field issue may have taken its toll on the blue team as, on matchday 1, Cruz Azul returned to what had been its home for several years and suffered a minimal defeat in its debut against the Tuzos of Pachuca.

Cruz Azul must not be overconfident and must go for the victory if they do not want to fall by the wayside as in the last tournament when, like Juárez, they failed to qualify for the Play-In. La Máquina arrives at this matchday in 15th place in the general table with zero points.

9:40 AMan hour ago

How are FC Juárez coming into this match?

The border team, led by Diego Mejía, ratified the Mexican coach after the Bravos began to place in the top positions in the Apertura 2023 last season. Although the team went downhill in the last few rounds,  Juarez were left out of the play-in, the board has confidence in this coach who is going for revenge in this Clausura 2024.

Juarez had positive impressions in their first match against Pumas, where a goal sealed the game in favor of the universitarios. Despite the loss, the Bravos were satisfied with their performance in Ciudad Universitaria and now return home with a loss, but with the motivation to face another big club in Mexican soccer: Cruz Azul. Juárez is currently in 14th place in the general table, along with six other teams, including Cruz Azul, which did not win their first game of the competition. It should be noted that the locals should not be confident and Mejía's pupils need a victory to keep moving away from the first places of the quotient table and thus avoid the million-dollar fine at the end of this tournament.

9:35 AMan hour ago

Matchday 2 of Liga MX

New tournament and we are back with the Liga MX activity at the beginning of the year and the Clausura 2024. In this third weekend of 2024, we continue with the soccer activity in the Aztec football and Ciudad Juarez will witness the clash between the Bravos of Juarez and Cruz Azul. A match between two teams that come from losing in their debut last week. On one side are the Bravos who want to take advantage of the match at home against a Cruz Azul that is touched by the on-field and off-field issues such as Juan Escobar.Despite the fact that the visitors look like 'favorites' due to the quality of their squad, Juárez wants to give a blow to the table and bring joy to their fans and keep moving up to the top of the table and away from the multi-million dollar relegation zone. Will FC Juárez be able to achieve victory or will the visitors from Cruz Azul do it?
9:30 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Benito Juarez

The match between the Juarez vs Cruz Azul will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Benito Juarez, in the city of Juarez, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled at 10:30 pm (ET).
9:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs Cruz Azul Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Silvia Hoyos
Silvia Hoyos
Bonus $
Hablo, escribo y respiro futbol. Comunicóloga fan del tenis.
Twitter
Write about:
AS RomaServetteRomaEuropa LeagueSheriff