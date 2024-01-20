ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for El Salvador vs Inter Miami live, as well as the latest information from the Cuscatlan Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch El Salvador vs Inter Miami live online
El Salvador vs Inter Miami can be tuned in from MLSes.com live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from El Salvador
Christian Martinez, forward. In a duel as important as the one they will hold against Inter Miami, El Salvador needs committed players who are willing to give the highest competitive level, in this new call, this player is one of the most experienced and to face Messi they need to give a perfect game, this player can stand out on Friday night.
Watch out for this Inter Miami player
Lionel Messi, Forward. His arrival to MLS caused a lot of controversy, however, he also brought new fans to Inter Miami, the situation was complicated before Messi's arrival, and after having performed great in the Leagues Cup, the ten could not take Inter to the Playoffs due to an injury that left him without participation, now with the opportunity to start the season from the first day, the player has the responsibility to take Inter Miami to the MLS title.
Latest Inter Miami lineup
Dos Santos, Allen, Miller, Aviles, Yedlin, Cremaschi, Busquets, George, Gomez, Campana, Messi.
Last alignment of El Salvador
Vasquez, Martinez, Mera, Osorio, Gil, Valladares, Flores, Vigil, Cruz, Gonzalez, Orellana.
Background
There is no previous history of the El Salvador vs Inter Miami duel, being a selection against a practically new team, both teams are looking to improve for their next competition and the fact that Messi will be on the field, will attract many eyes worldwide, as expected, Inter Miami is the favorite in the beginning of their preseason duels.
Arbitration quartet
El Salvador in a big test
The national team of El Salvador seeks to raise its soccer level, since it has not found the most pleasant results, this team has not had a great appearance at international level, since its last World Cup played was in 1982, the CONCACAF is recognized for not being a zone of high competition and despite this, the selection has failed to compete in the best way, in recent tournaments this team has been responsible for finishing eliminated and as the last of its group, That is why it is looking to compete with important teams in order not to ignore the international level, this duel against Inter Miami can bring a lot to the selection, since the MLS have a very competitive squad and their players are looking to earn a place in the eleven of the coach, this type of games, serve to become a better selection with mitas towards the future.
Inter Miami no excuses
Inter Miami made its appearance in MLS in 2020, a team that had many expectations to be successful, there were different situations that did not allow the team to shine, the last team that made a good debut in MLS and did not take long to become champion was LAFC, with that background, Inter Miami was lagging behind and losing popularity, by 2023 the team was at the bottom of their conference and changes came, Inter Miami announced the incorporation of Lionel Messi to the team and from then on the team had a rise in its performance, the fever of the Argentinean in Inter brought many fans to the team and the league, as if that were not enough, Inter Miami would take the championship of the Leagues Cup and thus added its first title in its history, now with a team of many stars and directed by Martino, the team is preparing to take the trophies of the following tournaments to play.
Video game duel
National team soccer and MLS are two things that are not active at the moment, most of the leagues in the world are playing their leagues and tournaments, but not for that reason those who are not active can not prepare, El Salvador and Inter Miami will play a friendly match, facing the start of the MLS season and the next duel of selections by El Salvador, an atypical game of which is expected to be a lot of entertainment.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match El Salvador vs Inter Miami, corresponding to the International Friendly 2024. The match will take place at the Cuscatlan Stadium at 8:00 PM ET.