Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Jordan vs South Korea in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the match Jordan vs South Korea live on Matchday 2 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, as well as the latest information from Al Thumama Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Jordan vs South Korea online and live in the 2024 Asian Cup
The Jordan vs South Korea match will be streamed on ESPN.
The Jordan vs. South Korea match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Jordan vs South Korea live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 2 will be Salman Ahmad Falahi, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to be very tight with two teams fighting for three very important points for the overall leadership of Group E. This will be the referee for tomorrow.
Other 2024 AFC Asian Cup games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Jordan and South Korea, Bahrain vs Malaysia, all from Group E, will be played in the Asian Cup 2024. There is no doubt that tomorrow's matches will be very exciting and full of intensity with great players on the field.
What time is the Jordan vs South Korea match in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Jordan vs South Korea match on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 08:30 hours
Bolivia: 8:30 a.m.
Brazil: 8:30 a.m.
Chile: 8:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
Spain: 12:30 a.m.
United States: 06:30 a.m. PT and 07:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 05:30 hours
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 08:30 hours
Venezuela: 08:30 hours
Japan: 8:30 p.m.
India: 5:30 p.m.
Nigeria 5:30 p.m.
South Africa: 5:30 p.m.
Australia: 10:30 p.m.
United Kingdom: 12:30 p.m.
France: 12:30 p.m.
Italy: 12:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 12:30 p.m.
Belgium: 12:30 p.m.
Germany: 12:30 p.m.
Background
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for tomorrow's match day 2 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, with two countries looking to top the group and secure their place in the next round.
Background
Only once have these two teams met, leaving a win for South Korea and that was in 2014 in an international friendly, ending with a final score of 1-0 in favor of Korea, so tomorrow they will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and become the new leader of their group E.
How does South Korea arrive?
For its part, the South Korean team comes from defeating Bahrain 3-1 in its debut in this Asian Cup 2024, a Korean team that is becoming a power with great players in top teams in the world, will seek to be the leader of Group E tomorrow if it manages to defeat Jordan, will have all its players including striker Heung Min Son, current Tottenham star, in this way the two teams arrive to this date 2 of the Asian Cup 2024, we expect a match full of intensity, goals and emotions.
How does Jordan arrive?
Jordan arrives to this match after defeating Malaysia 4-0 and being at the moment the leader of group E, they will face South Korea in a match that looks to be very exciting, with two teams that will fight to be the leader of the group both with 3 points, we expect a very close match with two teams that are strong in this Asian Cup 2024, in this way Jordan arrives to date 2 of the group stage of this tournament.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Jordan vs South Korea, corresponding to the Asia Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium at 5:30 am.