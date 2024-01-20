ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Mauritania vs Angola live in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the match Mauritania vs Angola live on Matchday 2 of the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the latest information from the Stade de Bouaké (Stade de la Paix). Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Mauritania vs Angola online live in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
The match of Mauritania vs Angola will be broadcasted on television on ESPN channel.
The Mauritania vs Angola match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
The Mauritania vs Angola match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Mauritania vs Angola live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Stade de Bouaké (Stade de la Paix)
It is located in Ivory Coast, it is one of the most important stadiums in the African country, it has a capacity for 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1984, it will be the stadium where this match between Mauritania and Angola will be played, a match that promises to be one of the most exciting in day 2 of the African Cup 2024, undoubtedly an important stadium for a great match.
Other matches tomorrow at the Africa Cup of Nations 2024
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Mauritania and Angola, the Algeria vs Burkina Faso and Tunisia vs Mali matches will be played, which promise to be very exciting in this second match day and with players of the highest quality and in top teams in Europe.
What time is the Mauritania vs Angola match in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the kick-off time for the Mauritania vs Angola match on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria 23:00 hours
South Africa: 23:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom: 18:00 hours
France: 18:00 hours
Italy: 18:00 hours
Netherlands: 18:00 hours
Belgium: 6:00 p.m.
Germany: 6:00 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match day 2 of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, two countries that are urgently looking for three points.
Background
These two teams have met on 4 occasions leaving a record of 1 game won by Mauritania, 2 draws and a win for Angola, despite this record the great favorite to win tomorrow will be the selection of Angola, as it has players of much higher quality, no doubt we expect a great game.
How does Angola arrive?
Angola, on the other hand, with a much stronger team, comes from a one-goal draw against Algeria, a very close match, two very offensive teams, but in the end they had to share the points with this draw. Angola will look for the 3 points tomorrow to fight for the overall leadership in their last match against Burkina Faso, the current leader of the group.
How does Mauritania arrive?
Mauritania in its debut in this Asian Cup 2024 comes from losing 1-0 against Burkina Faso, a team that looks very unbalanced and not strong in this first round, will face a tough team like Angola with the obligation to get the 3 points if you want to aspire to the next round, is in last place in Group D with 0 points, so Mauritania arrives to this second game of the group stage.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Mauritania vs Angola, corresponding to the Africa Cup of Nations 2024. The match will take place at the Peace of Bouake Stadium at 11:00 am.