In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Pachuca live in a club friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Other meetings tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between River Plate and Pachuca, Boca Juniors will also play against Talleres in another friendly match in preparation for the start of the Argentine First Division tournament.
Cotton Bowl Stadium
It is located in the city of Texas in the United States, is one of the most important stadiums since it has been the scene of college soccer and soccer matches, has a capacity for 92 thousand spectators, being one of the largest and was inaugurated on October 11, 1930, will host this friendly match between River Plate and the Tuzos del Pachuca tomorrow, certainly a great stadium, for a great game.
Where and how to watch River plate vs Pachuca online and live in Friendly Match
The River Plate vs Pachuca match will be televised on ESPN.
The River Plate vs Pachuca match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch River Plate vs Pachuca live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match River Plate vs Pachuca in a Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Pachuca match on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m.
Brazil: 6:30 p.m.
Chile: 6:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.
Spain: 10:30 p.m.
United States: 4:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 3:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 6:30 p.m. PT
Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.
Japan: 5:30 a.m.
India: 3:30 a.m.
Nigeria 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 8:30 a.m.
United Kingdom: 10:30 p.m.
France: 10:30 p.m.
Italy: 10:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 10:30 p.m.
Belgium: 10:30 p.m.
Germany: 10:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this friendly match, where both teams will fight for the win and continue advancing in their season.
Background
The record does not have a favorite since these two teams have not met in friendly matches, however, River Plate will be slight favorites to win tomorrow's match in this last preparation match for their home season.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Pachuca has just defeated Cruz Azul 1-0 in Day 1 of the Clausura 2024, and will have this break to face this friendly match against River Plate, so it will have no activity in Day 2. It is expected to be a very close match with two teams that always seek to have the ball and be very offensive, so the two teams arrive to this match tomorrow at the Cotton Bowl.
How does River Plate arrive?
River Plate comes from a 1-1 draw in its first of two preparation matches for a new season in Argentina, a match that was very close, but in the end the draw was the best for both teams. River Plate will face Pachuca in its last preseason match, a match that promises to be very exciting tomorrow.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to River Plate vs Pachuca, a friendly match. The match will take place at the Cotton Bowl Stadium at 3:30 pm.