2:45 AM11 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Udinese vs AC Milan live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the Udinese vs AC Milan live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Bluenergy. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:40 AM16 minutes ago

2:35 AM21 minutes ago

AC Milan Spotlight: Olivier Giroud, AC Milan's Offensive Pillar with Stellar Impact

At AC Milan, Olivier Giroud stands as one of the most outstanding players this season, making a significant mark with his contribution in both goals and assists.

In 24 games so far, Giroud has demonstrated his goalscoring instincts by adding an impressive total of eleven goals. His ability to find the net has become a key element for AC Milan, providing a constant threat to opposing defenses.

Photo by AC Milan
Photo by AC Milan
2:30 AM26 minutes ago

Udinese Spotlight: Lorenzo Lucca, Offensive Mainstay

Lorenzo Lucca has established himself as a fundamental player in Udinese's offensive structure, playing the role of Center Forward with great skill. His contribution in the current Serie A season has been remarkable, making his mark in every match.

In the 20 matches played so far, Lucca has demonstrated his goal-scoring ability, scoring on six occasions, positioning him as one of the team's top scorers.

2:25 AM31 minutes ago

Last AC Milan lineup

Goalkeeper: Maignan.

Defenders: Tomori; Kjaer; Hernandez; Calabria.

Midfield: Adli; Reijnders; Coftus-Check.

Forwards: Leao; Giroud; Pulisic.

2:20 AM36 minutes ago

Last Udinese line-up

Goalkeeper: Silvestri.

Defenders: Bijol; Kabasele; Perez; Kamara; Ebosele. 

Midfield: Walace; Payero; Samardzic.

Forwards: Lucca; Thauvin.

2:15 AM41 minutes ago

Udinese and Milan Face Crucial Injury Challenges in Upcoming Meeting

The clash between Udinese and Milan is marked by significant absences on both sides, as both squads will have to deal with multiple significant casualties.

 

Udinese Injuries:

Deulofeu: Absent due to knee surgery.

Ebosse: Suffering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Semedo: Facing muscular problems.

Bijo: Has a scaphoid fracture.

These absences represent a challenge for Udinese, as it loses key players in different positions, affecting the team's structure.

 

Milan Injuries:

Kalulu: Out of action with a torn femur.

Caldara: Recovering from ankle surgery.

Pobega: Absent due to a thigh injury.

Thiaw and Tomori: Both suffering from a leg flexor muscle injury.

Florenzi: Recovering from an adductor injury.

Bennacer and Chukwueze: Will not be available due to international commitments.

The multiple absences due to injuries and international commitments pose a challenge for Milan, who will have to look for alternative solutions in their lineup to maintain their outstanding performance.

In this context, the match between Udinese and Milan will not only be a battle on the pitch, but also a strategic challenge for both coaches, who will have to adjust their tactics considering the important absences in their squads.

2:10 AMan hour ago

Milan Look to Continue Winning Streak in Key Clash with Udinese

Milan go into the upcoming clash with Udinese in solid form, backed by a string of positive results in their last five matches in various competitions.

Milan 3-1 Roma (Serie A): The Rossoneri started their run with a convincing win over Roma, scoring three goals and consolidating their position in Serie A.

Atalanta 2-1 Milan (Coppa Italia): Despite suffering a 2-1 loss to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia, Milan showed resilience in a competitive match.

Empoli 0-3 Milan (Serie A): Milan responded in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 win over Empoli, highlighting their ability to overcome adversity.

Milan 4-1 Cagliari (Coppa Italia): In another Coppa Italia clash, Milan showed their attacking efficiency by beating Cagliari 4-1.

Milan 1-0 Sassuolo (Serie A): The team closed out its run of games with a narrow 1-0 win over Sassuolo, consolidating its position at the top of Serie A.

With these results, Milan go into the clash against Udinese with confidence soaring, looking to maintain their position at the top of the table. The clash promises to be an exciting one, as Milan aim to keep picking up points and put pressure on the leaders in Serie A.

2:05 AMan hour ago

Udinese Looking to bounce back against Milan after Irregular Streak

Ahead of an exciting clash against Milan, Udinese find themselves at a crossroads after a series of fluctuating results in their last five Serie A matches.

Florentina 2-2 Udinese (Serie A): The team managed a draw in a thrilling encounter against Florentina, earning a valuable point.

Lazio 2-1 Udinese (Serie A): Udinese's last outing resulted in a 2-1 loss to Lazio, marking a challenge on the road.

Udinese 3-0 Bologna (Serie A): Udinese responded strongly to beat Bologna 3-0, demonstrating their ability to secure convincing victories.

Torino 1-1 Udinese (Serie A): Another draw was recorded in the clash against Torino, showing steady resistance from Udinese.

Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo (Serie A): In a balanced encounter, Udinese earned a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo.

With this sequence of results, Udinese will look to correct their record when they next face Milan. Needing points to move away from the relegation zone, the home team will face a significant challenge against a Milan side determined to maintain their position at the top of the Serie A standings.

2:00 AMan hour ago

Crucial clash in Serie A: Udinese vs. Milan

An exciting matchday in Serie A is on the horizon this weekend, featuring a crucial clash between Udinese and Milan. The home team is on the brink of relegation, facing an irregular season and the urgent need to accumulate three points to move away from the dangerous zone.

In contrast, the team coached by Pioli is experiencing an outstanding season in the domestic championship. Currently positioned in third place in the standings, Milan have their sights set on the top positions, aiming to put pressure on the leaders and get closer to the top.

1:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Udinese vs AC Milan, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the Bluenergy Stadium at 13:45.
