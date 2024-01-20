ADVERTISEMENT

Retrospect

There have been 106 matches between Stoke and Birmingham in history, with 42 wins for Stoke, 37 for Birmingham and 27 draws. In the Championship there have been 35 matches, with 18 wins for Birmingham, seven draws and 10 wins for Stoke. Stoke have hosted Birmingham on 53 occasions, winning 29, drawing 13 and losing 11. In the Championship they have played 17 games, with eight wins, six defeats and three draws.
Probable Birmingham

Birmingham's probable team for the match is: Ruddy, Drameh, Sanderson, Long and Buchanan; Bielik, Sunjic, Stansfield, James and Dembele; Hogan.
Probable Stoke

Stoke's probable team for the match is: Iversen, Hoever, McNally, Rose and Thompson; Cundle, Burger and Baker; Vidigal, Leris and Mmaee.
Injuries

Stoke will be without Enda Stevens, who is still injured, along with Fielding and Iversen, who are also injured, and Tchamadeu, who has been called up by Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations. Birmingham's Laird is likely to miss out through injury.
Championship

Stoke are in 17th place in the Championship with 32 points, level with Millwall and Blackburn, as well as two points above Plymouth, three above Birmingham and one below Swansea. Birmingham are in 20th place with 29 points, above Huddersfield, who have 26, and Sheffield Wednesday, with 22 points.
Last Matches: Birmingham

On the other side, Birmingham have two draws and one win in their last games. On Saturday (6), in the FA Cup, they drew 1-1 away to Hull City, with Jutkiewicz opening the scoring and Jacob equalizing. On Saturday (13), at home, the draw was 2-2 with Swansea, with goals from Dembele and James, while Darling and Lowe equalized. And on Tuesday (16), they won 2-1 in the FA Cup against Hull City, with goals from Stansfield and Miyoshi, while Lokito pulled one back.
Last Matches: Stoke

Stoke come into the match with one draw, one defeat and one win in their last games. On January 1, they drew 0-0 at home to Ipswich Town. On Saturday (6), 4-2 in the FA Cup, with goals from Estupiñán, Dunk and João Pedro (2), while Van Hecke (own goal) and Baker scored. And on Saturday (13), away from home, they won 1-0 against Rotherham, with a goal from Baker.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Stoke vs Birmingham Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

