THE GAME!

Photo: Disclosure/Plymouth
CARDIFF OUT OF HOME!

In the last direct clashes between Plymouth and Cardiff, the teams demonstrated a history of balanced games and varied results. The last match took place on 21 July 2017, with Cardiff winning 1-0. Before that, on 18 August 2009, Cardiff also emerged victorious with a 3-1 victory.

However, previous clashes show a more diverse distribution of results. There were draws, such as the game on 15 September 2007, which ended 2-2, and tighter games, such as the match on 22 November 2008, which Plymouth won 2-1.

The history includes meetings in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two, demonstrating the long competitive relationship between the two teams over the years. The results indicate that head-to-head matches between Plymouth and Cardiff are generally close, with both teams having moments of success and challenges.

PLYMOUTH AT HOME!

Plymouth has experienced a series of challenges and successes in its recent games, leaving its mark on the recent season. Standing out, on January 6, 2024, in the FA Cup (FAC), Plymouth won a significant victory over Sutton, with a score of 3-1.

In the Championship (CHA), the team faced Watford on 1 January 2024, resulting in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Before that, on 23 December 2023, Plymouth had another tight draw, this time against Birmingham, with an identical score of 3 to 3.

Consistency has been a striking feature in the last few games, with victories in previous clashes. On December 16, 2023, Plymouth beat Rotherham 3-2. Furthermore, on December 2, 2023, the team performed remarkably, beating Stoke 2-1.

The positive run includes victories over Sunderland (2-0), Middlesbrough (3-3) and Sheffield Wednesday (3-0). However, there have been challenges, such as the 1-3 defeat to Swansea on October 3, 2023, and consecutive defeats to Millwall (0-2) and Charlton (1-3) in early October. p>

In summary, Plymouth experienced a series of mixed results but demonstrated resilience by achieving important victories and competing in evenly contested games.

GAME STAGE!

Home Park is a great place to stay. It is a football stadium located in Plymouth, England and serves as the home ground of Plymouth Argyle Football Club. With a capacity for more than 17,000 spectators, the stadium has been the scene of exciting clashes and memorable moments over the years.

Set in a vibrant atmosphere, Home Park has witnessed the passion of Plymouth Argyle fans as they come together to support their local team. The stadium structure offers a panoramic view of the field, providing an immersive experience for spectators.

Throughout the seasons, Home Park has been the scene of decisive and memorable games, contributing to the club's rich history. The unique atmosphere and identity of the stadium make it a special place for fans, where emotions, victories and challenges unfold.

With tradition and history, Home Park is a great place to stay. more than a simple football field; is It is a place where the community comes together to celebrate sport and create lasting memories. For football lovers, the stadium is ideal. It is a symbol of pride and belonging to the country. local community.

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

Head-to-head meetings between Plymouth and Cardiff over the years show a competitive and even history between the two teams. In the last meeting on December 26, 2023, in the Championship (CHA), the teams drew 2-2, once again demonstrating the parity between them. This equality reflects a recurring pattern, where matches often end without a clear winner.

In the history of clashes, it is It is possible to observe varied results. The last clash before the current draw was on July 21, 2017, in a friendly (AMS), where Cardiff emerged victorious 1-0. Before that, on December 26, 2009, in the Championship, Plymouth won a crucial 1-0 victory over Cardiff.

The series of clashes reveals an alternation of results, with both teams achieving victories and draws. On 18 August 2009, Cardiff won 3-1, whilst on 22 November 2008, Plymouth emerged victorious 2-1. The history of direct clashes between Plymouth and Cardiff highlights the unpredictability and competitiveness that characterize football.

HOW DOES CARDIFF ARRIVE?

Over the last 10 games, Cardiff have faced a series of challenges in the EFL Championship. The team's performance was varied, recording three wins, two draws and five defeats.

The most recent clash took place on January 13, 2024, against Leeds, resulting in a 0-3 defeat. Before that, on January 6, in the FA Cup, Sheffield Wednesday beat Cardiff 4- 0. However, in 1º In January, Cardiff recorded a 2-1 victory against QPR in the EFL Championship.

The defeats included clashes against Leicester (0-2), Hull (0-3), Sheffield Wednesday (1-2), Birmingham (0-1) and Southampton (0-2). Cardiff recorded victories against Millwall (1-0), QPR (2-1) and Sheffield Wednesday (2-1).

The team's performance reflects moments of difficulty, but also shows resilience in some important victories. Consistency and continuous improvement could be crucial to Cardiff's future success this season.

HOW DOES PLYMOUTH ARRIVE?

Plymouth has faced a number of challenges recently, standing out for its mixed performance. In the last match, in the Championship (CHA) on January 13, 2024, Plymouth faced Huddersfield, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on January 6, 2024, in the FA Cup (FAC), Plymouth emerged victorious against Sutton, with a score of 3-1.

The team had an exciting clash on January 1, 2024, also in the Championship, against Watford, ending in an electrifying 3-3 draw. However, on December 29, 2023, Plymouth suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton. The previous game, on 26 December 2023, against Cardiff, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Plymouth had an eventful draw against Birmingham on 23 December 2023, with a score of 3-3. However, they showed resilience on 16 December 2023, beating Rotherham 3-2. clash against QPR on 13 December 2023 ended goalless in a 0-0 draw.

However, on 9 December 2023, Plymouth suffered a significant defeat against Leicester, with a score of 4-0. The last game of November, on 2 December 2023, resulted in a victory ;ria for Plymouth over Stoke, with a score of 2 to 1.

In summary, Plymouth has had a series of mixed results, experiencing wins, draws and defeats in its last few matches, which reflects the competitiveness and unpredictability of the sporting landscape.

The game will be played atHome Park

The Plymouth vs Cardiff game will be played at Home Park, with a capacity at 16.388 people.
