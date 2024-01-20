ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Porto vs Moreirense on TV in real time?

Porto-Moreirense

Liga Portugal

Date: January 20, 2023

Time: 3:45 pm ET

Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Broadcast: Star+

The match between Porto and Moreirense will kick off at 17:45 (Brasília time) on Saturday, January 2 at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, in the Liga Portugal 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Moreirense

Kewin (GOL), Dinis Pinto (ZD), Maracás (ZC), Marcelo (ZC), Pedro Amador (ZE), Rúben Ramos Ismael (ME), Gonçalo Franco (ME), Joao Camacho (AD), Alanzinho (AE), Pedro Aparício (AC), Kobamelo Kodisang (AT)
Probable Porto

Diogo Costa (GOL), João Mário (ZD), Pepe (ZC), Fabio Cardoso (ZC), Wendell (ZE), Chico Conceição (MD), Stephen Eustáquio (MC), Alan Varela (MC), Wenderson Galeno (ME), Pepê (AT), Evanilson (AT)
Cónegos achieved their best first half ever

Rui Borges' team achieved their goal with all due merit, knowing how to reinvent themselves even after the departure of their top scorer, André Luis. For the game against Estoril, Ofori, Fabiano, Mingotti and Madson were left out, but they are back in the squad. Castro, a new arrival from Braga, will also be available. Moreirense have never won at the Dragão, and this is not an obligation imposed on the team.
Evanilson is good enough and more

The win against Braga also marked Porto's second consecutive game without conceding a goal. Up front, Taremi's absence hasn't been as noticeable as it might have been, as Evanilson is proving to be a real all-rounder. The Brazilian not only plays, but also influences the game, giving Porto a freedom in the final third that the blue and white team has not yet shown this season.
Moreirense

Moreirense are on a surprising run, with 29 points and seventh place in the league. Despite the good run, the team needs to overcome the mistrust of recent rounds and return to consistency. After all, they've only won two games in the last six they've played. Even though their form hasn't been the best at the moment, they've only lost one of their last nine games. However, that defeat was painful, as they were beaten 4-1 at home by Casa Pia.

However, in the last round Moreirense went out to play Estoril. Surrounded by doubts after the heavy defeat, they took to the field and showed why they are at the top of the standings, winning 3-1. However, they have a difficult task in this round, once again as visitors to giants Porto. However, they have a good record away from home - they haven't lost in their last five games, winning three in that stretch.

Porto

Porto have been closer to the leaders in the past, and even had the chance to swap places with leaders Sporting a few games ago. However, playing at their opponents' home, they were beaten 2-0. Despite the defeat, the team didn't let up and won straight away. What's more, in recent matches they've managed to turn volume into results - they've won four of their last five games. And their defense has done well too, conceding just two goals.

After the good performance against Estoril away, Porto played again at the Dragão stadium. They faced Braga, separated by two at the time, in a clash that was worth third place in the table. With their confidence restored, Porto played well to win 2-0 and move five points clear at the top of the table. The team will play again at home, where they have been dominating their opponents, having won their last seven games.

Porto
Porto

 

Here are the details of the Porto vs Moreirense match preview and where it will take place. The match will take place on matchday 18 of the Liga Portugal 2023/24. The match is scheduled to take place this Saturday (20) at 17:30 (Brasília time) at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Porto are the team with the greatest chance of victory in the clash, having the biggest advantage in the overall record between the teams. The club has 21 wins against just two defeats, and has the best position in the Liga Portugal table, in third place. The team is on a two-game winning streak, the most recent being against Braga, against whom they won in the first half, scoring after 12 minutes. The expectation is that this scenario will be repeated on Saturday.

In the last five matches against Moreirense, Porto have scored in three of them, including the last time they played from the front and beat their opponents 5-0. It's worth remembering that of the last three games played, Porto were the only ones to score in the two most recent, 4-0 against Estoril and 2-0 against Braga. As a result, the home side's defense is expected to put pressure on their opponents and hold off the visitors' attacks.

Welcome to the Porto vs Moreirense live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Porto on one side. On the other is Moreirense. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
