ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Porto vs Moreirense on TV in real time?
When is the Porto vs Moreirense match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Moreirense
Probable Porto
Cónegos achieved their best first half ever
Evanilson is good enough and more
Moreirense
However, in the last round Moreirense went out to play Estoril. Surrounded by doubts after the heavy defeat, they took to the field and showed why they are at the top of the standings, winning 3-1. However, they have a difficult task in this round, once again as visitors to giants Porto. However, they have a good record away from home - they haven't lost in their last five games, winning three in that stretch.
Porto
After the good performance against Estoril away, Porto played again at the Dragão stadium. They faced Braga, separated by two at the time, in a clash that was worth third place in the table. With their confidence restored, Porto played well to win 2-0 and move five points clear at the top of the table. The team will play again at home, where they have been dominating their opponents, having won their last seven games.
TIME AND PLACE!
Here are the details of the Porto vs Moreirense match preview and where it will take place. The match will take place on matchday 18 of the Liga Portugal 2023/24. The match is scheduled to take place this Saturday (20) at 17:30 (Brasília time) at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.
Porto are the team with the greatest chance of victory in the clash, having the biggest advantage in the overall record between the teams. The club has 21 wins against just two defeats, and has the best position in the Liga Portugal table, in third place. The team is on a two-game winning streak, the most recent being against Braga, against whom they won in the first half, scoring after 12 minutes. The expectation is that this scenario will be repeated on Saturday.
In the last five matches against Moreirense, Porto have scored in three of them, including the last time they played from the front and beat their opponents 5-0. It's worth remembering that of the last three games played, Porto were the only ones to score in the two most recent, 4-0 against Estoril and 2-0 against Braga. As a result, the home side's defense is expected to put pressure on their opponents and hold off the visitors' attacks.
Liga Portugal
Date: January 20, 2023
Time: 3:45 pm ET
Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+