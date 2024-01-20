ADVERTISEMENT

12:30 AMan hour ago

Don't miss a detail Dumbarton vs Rangersn match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
12:25 AMan hour ago

RANGERS!

Photo: Disclosure/Rangers
12:20 AMan hour ago

RANGERS AS A VISITOR!

Rangers have had a varied run over their last 10 games, competing on a number of fronts including the Scottish Premiership, Europa League and Champions League. The series began on 8 October 2023 when Rangers faced St. Mirren and won a convincing 3-0 win. This was followed by a goalless draw against Sparta Prague in the Champions League. ;es.

The month of November brought two Premiership games, with a 2-0 win over Livingston and a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen. At the beginning of December, Rangers produced a remarkable performance, beating Hearts 1-0 in the Premiership and Betis 3-2 in the Europa League.

However, the team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Celtic on 30 December, followed by a 2-0 victory over Motherwell on 24 December. This sequence of results shows the competitiveness of Rangers, who recorded solid wins, draws and some defeats, maintaining a strong presence in the competitions in which they participated.

12:15 AMan hour ago

DUMBARTON AT HOME!

In the last 10 games, Dumbarton have experienced ups and downs in their performance. The most recent, on 6 January 2024, resulted in a 2-1 defeat to East Fife. Before that, on December 23, 2023, Dumbarton enjoyed a thrilling 4-4 draw against Clyde.

The game on 9 December 2023 against Stenhousemuir ended in a 1-0 defeat to Dumbarton. However, on 18 November 2023, the team achieved a narrow 1-0 victory over Elgin.

On 4 November 2023, Dumbarton had a convincing 4-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose, followed by another victory on 28 October 2023, this time 3-2 against Banks O' #39; Dee in the Scottish Cup.

The previous stage included three consecutive victories in September 2023, beating Stranraer 3-1, East Fife 1-0 and Peterhead 1-0. However, on 9 September 2023 there was a 3-1 defeat to Kelty Hearts.

This summary highlights the recent inconsistency of results for Dumbarton, with notable wins but also some stumbles over the last few months.

12:10 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

C&G Systems Stadium It is the stadium that serves as the home ground for Rangers, a Scottish football club. Located somewhere that was not specified in your query, the stadium plays a crucial role in the national and international competitions in which Rangers participate.

As the venue for exciting clashes, the C&G Systems Stadium has been witness to a number of notable games, including matches from the Scottish Premiership, Europa League and other tournaments. Rangers' last 10 games, which spanned a variety of competitions, were played at this stadium, demonstrating the venue's importance in the club's sporting journey.

With a capacity that can vary depending on configuration and regulations, C&G Systems Stadium offers fans a vibrant and engaging atmosphere during matches. As well as being a battleground for Rangers, the stadium also plays a crucial role in creating lasting memories for fans and celebrating the club's achievements . This is It's the beating heart where passion for football meets athletic skill in every exciting game.

12:05 AMan hour ago

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In the last nine direct meetings between Dumbarton and Rangers, the Rangers team has demonstrated consistent dominance. The story dates back to August 23, 2014, when Rangers won 4-1, starting a winning streak. The next match on 25 October 2014 resulted in a 3–0 victory for Rangers, followed by another victory on 1 November 2014 in the Scottish Cup, where Rangers won 1–0 .

The 2015 season saw two clashes, with Rangers winning 4-0 on 1 December and 3-1 on 3 January. Dumbarton managed a more competitive performance on 19 September 2015, but still lost 2-1. 2016 began with a narrow 1-0 win for Rangers on 5 April.

These clashes highlight Rangers' consistent superiority over Dumbarton in recent years, with significant victories and some more disputed ones, highlighting the challenge faced by Dumbarton when facing this team.

12:00 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES THE RANGERS ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Rangers have faced a series of challenges and achieved mixed results. The last clash, on January 16, 2024, against FC Copenhagen, ended in a 2-2 draw. Before that, on January 13, Rangers suffered a 0-1 defeat against Hertha. However, the team had a solid victory on January 2nd against Kilmarnock, with a score of 3-1.

On the domestic stage, Rangers faced Celtic on 30 December, losing 2-1, but recovered by beating Motherwell 2-0 on 24 December. In local competitions, Rangers had consistent wins against St. Johnstone (2-0) and Aberdeen (1-0) in December.

In the Europa League, Rangers produced a remarkable performance by beating Betis 3-2 on 14 December. Furthermore, the team recorded convincing victories in the Scottish Premiership against Dundee FC (3-1) and Hearts (1-0).

Despite some defeats, Rangers showed resilience and achieved important victories, maintaining a competitive position in several competitions.

11:55 PMan hour ago

HOW DOES DUMBARTON ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Dumbarton have had a mixed performance, with three wins, four draws and three defeats in various competitions. In their most recent fixture, on 13 January 2024, Dumbarton drew 1-1 against Bonnyrigg Rose. Before that, they faced Peterhead on January 9, 2024, suffering a 3-1 defeat.

The previous game, on 6 January 2024, resulted in a 2-1 defeat to East Fife. In a thrilling clash on 23 December 2023, Dumbarton drew 4-4 against Clyde. Before that, on December 16, 2023, they had a 4-2 victory over Forfar.

Dumbarton were unsuccessful in their match on 9 December 2023, losing 1-0 to Stenhousemuir. However, on November 25, 2023, they participated in an exciting Scottish Cup game, beating Annan 5-4, advancing to the next round.

In previous matches, Dumbarton had 1-0 wins over Elgin on 11th November 2023 and 4-0 wins over Bonnyrigg Rose on 4th November 2023. In summary, Dumbarton showed a varied performance in the last matches, with results that included exciting victories, disputed draws and some defeats.

11:50 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Dumbarton Football Stadium

The Dumbarton vs Rangers game will be played at Dumbarton Football Stadium, with a capacity at 2.020 people.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Scottish Cup: Dumbarton vs Rangers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
