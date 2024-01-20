ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United live, as well as the latest information from the Riverside Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United match on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United match on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 7:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Key Player- Rotherham United
Jordan Hugill is one of Rotherham's most consistent players, he has 27 appearances in the season, in 21 of them he has started, he has 3 goals, although he does not register assists, he has created 4 great chances this season.
Key Player- Middlesbrough
Sam Greenwood is one of Middlesbrough's most consistent players, he has 22 appearances in the season, in 21 of them for Boro, 16 times he has started, he has 5 goals and recorded 3 assists, he did provide 2 key passes this term.
Head to head: Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham United
This Saturday's match will be the 44th meeting between these two teams, the balance stands at 21 wins for Middlesbrough against 13 for Rotherham, as well as 9 draws.
Middlesbrough are winless in their last three matches against Rotherham (1D, 2L), including this season's 0-1 away win.
Middlesbrough are winless in their last three matches against Rotherham (1D, 2L), including this season's 0-1 away win.
Rotherham up to its neck in water
Rotherham has been very complicated in its chance to keep the category, it has been involved in this struggle all season, occupying today the last place with 18 points, it is far away from the salvation zone, so it needs to start adding to avoid going to League One.
Middlesbrough to recover lost ground
The local Middlesbrough completes an irregular season, at the moment they are 10th in the league, with 39 points. However, they are 3 points away from the playoff places, so a win for Carrick's team against Rotherham United would be a good boost to get them back into the teams fighting for promotion.
Championship on fire
Rotherham United are having a season worthy of relegation to League One, this time they visit Middlesbrough FC at the Riverside Stadium. Michael Carrick's side fell just short of promotion last season, and this time although they are not in the playoffs, a win this round will put them in a more comfortable position.
The Stadium
The Riverside Stadium is the home of Middlesbrough FC of the EFL Championship. The stadium was inaugurated in August 1995 and has a capacity of 35049 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United, matchday 28 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Riverside Stadium, at 10:00 am.