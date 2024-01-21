ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bournemouth vs Liverpool match.
What time is Bournemouth vs Liverpool match for Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Liverpool of January 19th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 19, 2024
|
11:30
|
|
Argentina
|
January 19, 2024
|
13:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 19, 2024
|
11:30
|
|
Brazil
|
January 19, 2024
|
13:30
|
|
Chile
|
January 19, 2024
|
13:30
|
|
Colombia
|
January 19, 2024
|
11:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 19, 2024
|
11:30
|
|
Spain
|
January 19, 2024
|
17:30
|
|
Mexico
|
January 19, 2024
|
10:30
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
January 19, 2024
|
11:30
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Liverpool's iconic center forward Diogo Jota. The Portugal striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Diogo Jota knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Liverpool.
Liverpool's final line-up:
C. Kelleher; C. Bradley, I. Konaté, V. Van Djik, J. Gomez; R. Gravenberch, A. Mac Allister, C. Jones; H. Elliot, Diogo Jota, L. Diaz.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Justin Kluivert. Bournemouth's Dutch player is very much loved by the team's fans and he has given them a couple of good moments, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading opponents until he reaches the penalty area to put in a cross or a cross shot to give Bournemouth the advantage in the match.
Last Bournemouth line-up:
Neto; D. Ouattara, M. Senesi, I. Zabarnyi, A. Smith; L. Cook, R. Christie; L. Sinisterra, J. Kluivert, M. Tavernier; D. Solanke.
Background:
Bournemouth and Liverpool have met on a total of 21 occasions (2 Bournemouth wins, 13 draws, 16 Liverpool wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Liverpool side. In terms of goals, 15 goals have fallen in favor of Bournemouth, while 56 have been scored in favor of Liverpool. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season on matchday 2 of the Premier League where Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1.
About the Stadium
The Vitality Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Bournemouth, England. Officially known as Dean Court for sponsorship reasons, the stadium is the home of AFC Bournemouth soccer club. The name "Vitality Stadium" comes from a sponsorship deal with the Vitality insurance company. The stadium has undergone several expansions and renovations over the years to meet modern requirements and standards. Its capacity varies, but can typically accommodate around 11,000 to 12,000 spectators, depending on temporary configurations for special events. AFC Bournemouth has experienced remarkable success in recent seasons, rising from lower divisions to the English Premier League. During their time in the Premier League, the Vitality Stadium became the venue for exciting high-level soccer matches.
They are fighting for relegation
On the other side of the coin, Liverpool is dominating English soccer at ease as they are currently competing in the FA Cup, they are in the Grand Final of the Carabao Cup where they will face Middlesbrough for the first title of the year and at the moment they are at the top of the Premier League, where day after day, Liverpool keeps adding points to separate themselves from their pursuers in the race to wrest the crown of monarch from Manchester City. Likewise, in the UEFA Europa League, Liverpool is the number one candidate to win the title, so today, the Red's have an outlook that could end up full of trophies. Liverpool currently lead the Premier League with 45 points from 13 wins, 6 draws and one defeat.
In search of the top 10
Bournemouth so far has had a good performance in the Premier League that has allowed them to stay in the mid-table area, however, it is important for this team to continue climbing positions thinking that this second round of the season is where most teams tighten the pace and a bad run could make Bournemouth drop positions to the point of fighting the relegation in the first division of English soccer. Bournemouth is currently in 12th place in the overall table with 25 points thanks to 7 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats. In the statistics they add 28 goals and a total of 35 goals against, leaving them with a difference -7.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already covered, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Bournemouth vs Liverpool United match will be played at Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Premier League: Bournemouth vs Liverpool United!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.