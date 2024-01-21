ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Boca Juniors player
Ezequiel Eduardo Bullaude, a playmaker on loan from Feyenoord, will stay at Boca until June. This past season, the 23-year-old Argentine scored one goal in 14 games. He has made a good start to the preseason by helping his team to victory.
Watch out for this player from Talleres de Córdoba.
Ramón Sosa, a 24-year-old right winger who is an international with the Paraguayan national team. He had 10 goals and six assists in 35 games last season. He scored and assisted in the club's final game of the year.
News - Boca Juniors
This will be their second friendly match, after beating Gimnasia y Tiro 0-1 a few days ago. In the Professional League Cup they finished in seventh position, two points short of fourth place, which gave access to the playoffs. In the Argentine Cup they were eliminated in the semifinals by Estudiantes de la Plata. They lost in the final of the Libertadores Cup to Fluminense. They finished seventh in the league and will play in the South American Cup next season.
News - Talleres de Córdoba
They ended the year with a 3-2 win over Independiente. However, only one victory in the last nine matches. They finished ninth in the Professional League Cup with 17 points. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Cup, precisely against Boca, and finished second in the league with 50 points, so they will play this season in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup.
Background
The duel between these two teams is in favor of Boca Juniors, who have won 33 times, 15 times Talleres de Córdoba have won and 26 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October in the quarterfinals of the Argentine Cup, where Boca Juniors won in a penalty shootout.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, located in the city of Córdoba. It was inaugurated in May 1978, but was remodeled in 2020. It also has a capacity for 57,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Boca Juniors and Talleres de Córdoba will meet this Saturday, January 20, 2024 in a friendly match.
