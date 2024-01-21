ADVERTISEMENT

6:00 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Toluca vs Mazatlan match corresponding to Day 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024?

The match will be broadcast by TUDN, VIX Premium and Afizzionados.

This is the kick-off time for the Toluca vs Mazatlan match in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours 

Bolivia: 19:00 

Brazil: 20:00 

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 18:00 hours 

Ecuador: 18:00 hours 

USA (ET): 6:00 P.M. USA (ET): 18:00 hours 

Spain: 00:00 hours January 21

Mexico: 17:00 hours 

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 18:00 hours

Uruguay: 20:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

5:55 AM2 hours ago

Mazatlan Statements

After being defeated at home in the first match against Atlético San Luis, the Spanish coach was unhappy with the result, but acknowledged the commitment of his players.

"Sometimes you can play very good soccer, we played a good game collectively, but the result didn't work out. Goalkeepers play and if today we didn't get at least a point, it's largely because of their goalkeeper," added the coach.

He also confirmed that the arrival of the new reinforcement, Stiven Plaza, Ecuadorian striker, will be of great help and a key piece in his tactical scheme.

"The first thing I have told the players is that I congratulate them for the game, the line we played today. We have that possibility next week, Stiven will be in Mazatlan and he can play as a nine on the wing. He is a player who, if he is physically well, can help us a lot.

5:50 AM2 hours ago

Statements Toluca

After Renata Paiva made her debut as coach of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, the Portuguese tactician spoke about the result obtained in Matchday 1 against Querétaro.

"Obviously, when you're losing 2-1 in a match and you tie it, it tastes like a victory, but it gives you a reward in relation to the bad things you did in the first half. I think we gave the opponent a bit of an advantage, they played better than us, they were better than us," commented the strategist.

After a week of harsh criticism, after the coach declared in an interview with TUDN that he could not promise titles, Paiva took the opportunity to clarify the situation and said that his Diablos will seek the championship.

"It's a shame that they have taken out of context and reality a phrase I said in the interview with TUDN. Anyone who watched the interview knows what I said. I ask any of you to find a sentence of Pep Guardiola, the best coach in the world, where he promised a title."

"No DT can promise titles, that's not in your control. You play against opponents, what you can do is fight for titles. We are going to fight for all the titles we are going to play for, without any doubt. We are here to conquer great things and we are going to work for that".

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Latest Mazatlan lineup

This was Ismael Rescalvo's starting eleven against Atlético San Luis:

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Latest Toluca lineup

This was Renato Paiva's starting eleven against Gallos Blancos del Querétaro:

5:35 AM2 hours ago

How to get to Mazatlan?

The Cañeros got off on the wrong foot in the Clausura 2024 after losing 1-0 to Atlético San Luis at the Kraken. However, Ismael Rescalvo's team will try to get back on track and get a good result in hell.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Toluca arrive?

Toluca comes into this match after earning a point away from home, after securing a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Corregidora against the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro, thanks to a last-minute goal by Federico Pereira. This result puts them in ninth place for the time being.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

Toluca vs Mazatlan match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Toluca vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in the State of Mexico. The stadium has a capacity of 30,000 fans.

 

5:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Mazatlán match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Estadio Nemesio Diez at 18:00.
