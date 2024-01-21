ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Toluca vs Mazatlan match corresponding to Day 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
Mazatlan Statements
"Sometimes you can play very good soccer, we played a good game collectively, but the result didn't work out. Goalkeepers play and if today we didn't get at least a point, it's largely because of their goalkeeper," added the coach.
He also confirmed that the arrival of the new reinforcement, Stiven Plaza, Ecuadorian striker, will be of great help and a key piece in his tactical scheme.
"The first thing I have told the players is that I congratulate them for the game, the line we played today. We have that possibility next week, Stiven will be in Mazatlan and he can play as a nine on the wing. He is a player who, if he is physically well, can help us a lot.
Statements Toluca
"Obviously, when you're losing 2-1 in a match and you tie it, it tastes like a victory, but it gives you a reward in relation to the bad things you did in the first half. I think we gave the opponent a bit of an advantage, they played better than us, they were better than us," commented the strategist.
After a week of harsh criticism, after the coach declared in an interview with TUDN that he could not promise titles, Paiva took the opportunity to clarify the situation and said that his Diablos will seek the championship.
"It's a shame that they have taken out of context and reality a phrase I said in the interview with TUDN. Anyone who watched the interview knows what I said. I ask any of you to find a sentence of Pep Guardiola, the best coach in the world, where he promised a title."
"No DT can promise titles, that's not in your control. You play against opponents, what you can do is fight for titles. We are going to fight for all the titles we are going to play for, without any doubt. We are here to conquer great things and we are going to work for that".
Latest Mazatlan lineup
Latest Toluca lineup
How to get to Mazatlan?
How does Toluca arrive?
Toluca vs Mazatlan match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez
This is the kick-off time for the Toluca vs Mazatlan match in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00
Brazil: 20:00
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
USA (ET): 6:00 P.M. USA (ET): 18:00 hours
Spain: 00:00 hours January 21
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours