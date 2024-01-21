ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match in the Bundesliga.
What time is Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen of January 21th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 9:30 a.m.
Peru: 09:30 hours
USA: 09:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 17:30 hours
Where and how Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 129th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 73 wins for Bayern Munich, 27 draws and 28 for Werder Bremen, leaving the scales very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to Bayern Munich, while Werder Bremen remained with 0 wins and a very even and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Werder Bremen 0 - 4 Bayern Munich, Aug. 18, 2023, German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich, May 6, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 6 - 1 Werder Bremen, Nov. 8, 2022, German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen 1 - 3 Bayern Munich, Mar. 13, 2021, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Werder Bremen, Nov. 21, 2020, German Bundesliga
Watch out for this Bayern Munich player.
England attacker, 30-year-old Harry Kane has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Werder Bremen player.
Germany attacker, 29 year old Marvin Ducksch has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Bayern Munich coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against VfB Stuttgart, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bayern Munich 3 - 0 TSG Hoffenheim, Jan. 12, 2024, German Bundesliga
FC Basel 1 - 1 Bayern Munich, Jan. 6, 2024, Friendly match
VfL Wolfsburg 1 - 2 Bayern Munich, Dec. 20, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 3 - 0 VfB Stuttgart, Dec. 17, 2023, German Bundesliga
Manchester United 0 - 1 Bayern Munich, Dec. 12, 2023, UEFA Champions League
How is Werder Bremen doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against F. C. Augsburg, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
VfL Bochum 1 - 1 Werder Bremen, Jan. 14, 2024, German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen 1 - 1 RB Leipzig, Dec. 19, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach 2 - 2 Werder Bremen, Dec. 15, 2023, German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen 2 - 0 F. C. Augsburg, Dec. 9, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart 2 - 0 Werder Bremen, Dec. 2, 2023, German Bundesliga
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen, a Bundesliga match. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena, at 09:30 am.