Tune in here Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia in a Asia Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia match in the Asia Cup.
What time is Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia match for Asia Cup?
This is the start time of the game Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia of January 21st, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 12:30 noon
Peru: 12:30 noon
USA: 12:30 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:30 noon ET
Uruguay: 13:30 hours
Paraguay: 12:30 noon ET
Spain: 19:30 hours
Where and how Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo.
If you want to watch the Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia in streaming, it will be tuned by Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 3rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 2 wins for Saudi Arabia, 0 draws and 0 for Kyrgyzstan, leaving the balance very uneven.
Watch out for this player from Kyrgyzstan
Galatasaray attacker, 18-year-old Beknaz Almazbekov has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Turkish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Saudi Arabian player
Al-Hilal defender, 34-year-old Ali Al-Bulayhi has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Saudi Arabian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Kyrgyzstan doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Vietnam, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Thailand 2 - 0 Kyrgyzstan, Jan. 16, 2024, Asia Cup of Nations
Kyrgyzstan 2 - 1 Vietnam, Jan. 9, 2024, International Friendlies
Syria 1 - 1 Kyrgyzstan, Jan. 5, 2024, International Friendlies
United Arab Emirates 1 - 0 Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 30, 2023, International Friendlies
Kyrgyzstan 1 - 0 Oman, Nov. 21, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
How is Saudi Arabia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Hong Kong, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Saudi Arabia 2 - 1 Oman, Jan. 16, 2024, Asia Cup of Nations
Saudi Arabia 2 - 0 Hong Kong, Jan. 10, 2024, International Friendlies
Saudi Arabia 0 - 0 Palestine, Jan. 9, 2024, International Friendlies
Saudi Arabia 1 - 0 Lebanon, Jan. 4, 2024, International Friendlies
Jordan 0 - 2 Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia match, corresponding to the Asian Cup. The match will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at 12:30 pm.