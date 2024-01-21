ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow South Africa vs Namibia live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of South Africa and Namibia live for the 2024 African Cup of Nations, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch South Africa vs Namibia online and live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the South Africa vs Namibia match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 16 hours without transmission
Brazil: 17 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 17 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 14 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 14 hours without transmission
US (ET): 15 hours on Fanatiz
Spain: 21 hours in LaLiga+
Mexico: 14 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 17 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 15 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 17 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 16 hours without transmission
South Africa's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest line-up: Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko, Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa and Themba Zwane.
Percy Tau, player to watch!
The Al Ahly winger has become one of the great leaders of the South African team and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after managing to be in the African Cup, Tau is running to be the top reference in the offense that South Africa needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players. This is one of the figures of his national team and arrives with 6 goals and 1 assist in 20 games with his club.
How does South Africa get here?
Those from South Africa appear in this duel as part of the 2024 African Cup of Nations at the start of the championship. The South Africans present a list with interesting players such as Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Iqraam Rayners, Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau. South Africa is a power in the CAF zone with 1 title and it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the African continent. These come after dominating Group G of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers and achieving 9 points out of a possible 12. Those from South Africa are located as part of Group E along with Namibia, Tunisia and Mali, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the African Cup title.
Namibia's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup:Lloyd Kazapua, Lubeni Haukongo, Kennedy Amutenya, Aprocius Petrus, Riaan Hanamub, Ryan Nyambe, Prins Tjiueza, Petrus Shitembi, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi and Peter Shalulile.
Ryan Nyambe, player to watch!
The Derby County winger will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Namibia team. Nyambe arrives as one of the recent signings of the British team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During this season with the team he has played 16 games where he scored 1 goal and gave 3 assists. The most important thing for him is to start having more regularity on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Prins Tijueza to form a lethal forward.
How does Namibia arrive?
The Namibian team enters the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, to face the South African team and continue its path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations. They were part of the African Cup qualifiers, achieving their ticket by finishing in the second place in their group and leaving out Malawi and Ethiopia. In the preliminary phase of the African Cup, they achieved 8 points, after a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. The Namibian team presents a good base of players led by Ryan Nyambe, Deon Hotto, Peter Shalulile, Petrus Shitembi, Prins Tijueza, Wendell Rudath and Ananias Gebhardt. Those from Namibia have the ability to get into the second round of the African Cup and be one of the teams that fight the most in their region. They are part of Group E along with South Africa, Mali and Tunisia.
Where is the game?
The Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium located in the city of Korhogo will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2023.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the South Africa vs Namibia match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, at 3 pm.