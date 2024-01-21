ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Utrecht vs PSV in Eredivisie?
If you want to watch the Utrecht vs PSV match, it can be followed on television on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Utrecht vs PSV in Eredivisie?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA: 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this PSV player
Luuk de Jong, 33-year-old Dutch striker. He has played for teams such as Newcastle United, FC Barcelona and Sevilla. This is his second spell in Eindhoven. This season, he has scored 23 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 matches. He has just given an assist and scored against Twente in the Cup.
Watch out for this Utrecht player
Victor Jensen, a 23-year-old Danish playmaker who has scored 4 goals in 14 games this season. A player who was in Ajax's youth ranks and even made his debut with the first team. He has not scored since December 16
News - PSV
PSV Eindhoven have won all their games this season, with 51 points, which puts them at the top of the Eredivisie with a 12-point lead over Feyenoord. In addition to qualifying for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, they have just beaten Twente in the Cup, so they already have a ticket to the round of 16 where they will have a nice match against Feyenoord.
News - Utrecht
They have now gone three official matches in a row without a win. The last time they won in this competition was on December 10 at home to GA Eagles. They have not won at home in the Eredivisie since October 31. In the Dutch league standings they are currently in 15th position with 18 points, four above relegation.
Background
PSV have won on 74 occasions, with Utrecht winning on 13 occasions and Utrecht drawing 23 times. Utrecht have won 13 times, while 23 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2023 in an Eredivisie match where PSV won 2-0.
The Stadium
The stadium will be played at the Galgenwaard Stadium, located in Utrecht. The stadium was inaugurated in May 1936 and has a capacity of 23750 spectators.
Preview of the match
Utrecht and PSV will meet this Sunday, January 21, 2024 in the 18th round of the Eredivisie.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Utrecht vs PSV in the Eredivisie.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.