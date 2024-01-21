ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Morocco vs DR Congo in Africa Cup of Nations?
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
News - DR Congo
This is the twentieth edition that they dispute the Africa Cup, after missing the last edition. The last time they contested it was in 2019 where they failed to advance beyond the round of 16. They have won this title twice, in 1968 and 1974.
In their first match in this edition they drew to one against Zambia, therefore right now they are second in group F with one point in their locker.
News - Morocco
This is the 19th time they have played in the Africa Cup. They have not won this tournament since 1976. In the last edition they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
In this edition they got off to a good start by defeating Tanzania 3-0 after goals from Saiss, Ounahi and En-Nesyri. However, the negative part was the injury of Abde, a Betis player, who is doubtful for this match.
Background
The Stadium