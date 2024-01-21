ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 PM16 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Morocco vs DR Congo game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Morocco vs DR Congo as well as the latest information from the Laurent Pokou Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:55 PM21 minutes ago

How to watch Morocco vs DR Congo?

If you want to watch Morocco vs DR Congo live on TV, it will be available on Bein Sports.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:50 PM26 minutes ago

What time is the match between Morocco vs DR Congo in Africa Cup of Nations?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:


Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14:00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

8:45 PM31 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from DR Congo

Cédric Bakambu, who has played in teams like Marseille, Olympiakos or Villarreal is currently playing in Turkey with Galatasaray where in 16 matches he has scored two goals. In his debut in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations he gave an assist. In 50 international appearances for DR Congo, he has 16 goals and three assists.

 

8:40 PM36 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Morocco

Youssef En Nesyri is the great reference at the top of Sevilla FC's attack with nine goals and one assist in 25 matches. Two of those goals were scored in the Champions League. The 26-year-old striker has scored three goals in the last two matches with his national team, scoring in Morocco's debut in the Africa Cup of Nations. In 69 caps for his national team, he has 21 goals and one assist.

 

8:35 PM41 minutes ago

News - DR Congo

They have now gone four consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won was against Mauritania in a duel in November 2023 for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. 

 

This is the twentieth edition that they dispute the Africa Cup, after missing the last edition. The last time they contested it was in 2019 where they failed to advance beyond the round of 16. They have won this title twice, in 1968 and 1974.

 

In their first match in this edition they drew to one against Zambia, therefore right now they are second in group F with one point in their locker.

8:30 PMan hour ago

News - Morocco

They have four wins in a row and six matches in a row undefeated. Their last defeat was against South Africa in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations in June 2023. After their good performance in the World Cup where they finished fourth, they are still dreaming of making history. Before the Africa Cup they have only played one friendly match where they beat Sierra Leone 3-0. They are the leaders of group F with three points alone.

 

This is the 19th time they have played in the Africa Cup. They have not won this tournament since 1976. In the last edition they were eliminated in the quarterfinals. 

 

In this edition they got off to a good start by defeating Tanzania 3-0 after goals from Saiss, Ounahi and En-Nesyri. However, the negative part was the injury of Abde, a Betis player, who is doubtful for this match.

8:25 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of 10 duels between these two teams. A draw is the most repeated result, five times, four times Morocco has won, while only one duel has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2022 in the World Cup qualifiers where Morocco won 4-1. DR Congo's only victory came precisely in a group stage Africa Cup duel where they won 1-0.
8:20 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, located in San Pédro, Côte d'Ivoire. It began construction in 2018 and was inaugurated in 2023. It has a capacity of 20,000 spectators

 

 

8:15 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Morocco and DR Congo will meet this Sunday, January 21, 2024 in the match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams are in Group F along with Zambia and Tanzania.
8:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Morocco vs DR Congo in Africa Cup 2024

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
