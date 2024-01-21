ADVERTISEMENT

Vitesse vs Feyenoord

Eredivisie

Date: January 21, 2023

Time: 10:30 am

Venue: Gelredome Stadium, located in Arnhem, Holland

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

The match between Vitesse and Feyenoord will kick off at 08:30 am ET on Sunday January 21st at the Gelredome Stadium in Arnhem, Netherlands, in the 18th round of the Eredivisie 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Vitesse's probable line-up

Markus Schubert, Dominik Oroz, Ramon Hendriks, Melle Meulensteen, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Mica Pinto, Mathijs Tielemans, Davy Propper , Million Manhoef, Gyan de Regt, Andy Visser
Feyenoord's probable line-up

Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, David Hancko, Quili Hartman, Calvin Stengs, Quinten Timber , Mats Wieffer, Santiago Giménez, Javairo Dilrosun, Igor Paixão
Feyenoord chase the lead:

Feyenoord lost even more ground on leaders PSV Eindhoven last Sunday after being forced to share the spoils against NEC at the Stadion Feijenoord, with the hosts giving up a two-goal lead to drop points for only the fifth time in the 2023-24 Eredivisie season.

After scoring 15 goals in 32 league games last season, when Arne Slot's men won the title, Mexican Giménez is battling it out with AZ Alkmaar's Evangelos Pavlidis for the division's Golden Boot this time around, as the 22-year-old has scored 19 goals in just 17 games so far.

Vitesse extend unbeaten run

Vitesse extended their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions on Thursday night, narrowly beating third-tier side AFC thanks to a first-half goal from midfielder Davy Propper, which secured their place in the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup, setting up a quarter-final clash next month.

Edward Sturing's side are currently 17th in the Eredivisie standings, with just 12 points from 17 league games so far, meaning they are two points behind 16th-placed RKC Waalwijk and five points below SBV Excelsior, who are relatively safe in 15th.

Feyenoord

Feyenoord are still in a strong position in the Eredivisie, but they know that their chances of winning the title are remote. After all, they will start the match in second place, but already 12 points behind leaders PSV. What's more, the team is not enjoying its best run of results. There's no need to despair, but the fact is that the team hasn't won in two matches.

On the last matchday, they were leading 2-0 against NEC and easily controlled the game. However, they relaxed too soon and saw their rivals equalize with a fantastic second-half finish. Despite their excellent attacking performance, Feyenoord have been more erratic at the back. For example, they have conceded an average of 1.5 goals in their last 6 games. As visitors, they're even more erratic. After all, they've had a 50% record in their last 6 games in this position.

Vitesse

Vitesse have gained hope in recent weeks, but they know that a lot still needs to be done if they are to have a peaceful end to the season. The team has won half of its last six games. However, they are still in second-to-last place in the Eredivisie, two points behind the first club outside the relegation zone.

Internally, it's understood that the worst is over, but soccer is very dynamic and all it takes is one unfortunate performance for the team's confidence to be undermined again. Much of their improvement is based on their defensive play on the pitch - they haven't conceded a goal in 4 of their last 6 games. These are extremely impressive figures. In fact, the club are once again dominant on the road - they've won 3 of their last 4 home games, scoring in 5 of their last 6.

TIME AND PLACE!

Vitesse and Feyenoord face off this Sunday (21) at 10:30 am Brasília time at the Gelredome stadium in Arnhem, Holland. Betting on a solid defensive game, Vitesse have been improving this season - they've won half of their last 6 games. Feyenoord, meanwhile, are still in a strong position in the competition, but are going through a stretch where their results are below expectations. Can Vitesse confirm their momentum by beating one of the season's favorites?

It certainly won't be an easy game. After all, Vitesse are traditional, fighting for survival and experiencing their most solid moment in the competition. It's far from brilliant, but it gives them confidence that they can score in this match - especially at home. Feyenoord are better, but they know they need to show more. And they have something to build on in terms of technique, as long as they are more organized defensively. It's a risky bet, but Feyenoord, the reigning champions of the competition, still have enough to earn their place here.

It will also sound like a risky bet. But to win, Feyenoord will need to improve defensively. Vitesse's improvement is based precisely on their defense - they haven't conceded a goal in their last four home games, for example. So the chances of a tight game with a few goals are high.

Welcome to the Vitesse vs Feyenoord live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Eredivisie match between two teams: Vitesse on one side and Feyenoord on the other. On the other side is Feyenoord, and you can follow all the action here on VAVEL Brasil in real time.
