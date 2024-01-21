ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Vitesse vs Feyenoord match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Feyenoord chase the lead:
After scoring 15 goals in 32 league games last season, when Arne Slot's men won the title, Mexican Giménez is battling it out with AZ Alkmaar's Evangelos Pavlidis for the division's Golden Boot this time around, as the 22-year-old has scored 19 goals in just 17 games so far.
Vitesse extend unbeaten run
Edward Sturing's side are currently 17th in the Eredivisie standings, with just 12 points from 17 league games so far, meaning they are two points behind 16th-placed RKC Waalwijk and five points below SBV Excelsior, who are relatively safe in 15th.
Feyenoord
On the last matchday, they were leading 2-0 against NEC and easily controlled the game. However, they relaxed too soon and saw their rivals equalize with a fantastic second-half finish. Despite their excellent attacking performance, Feyenoord have been more erratic at the back. For example, they have conceded an average of 1.5 goals in their last 6 games. As visitors, they're even more erratic. After all, they've had a 50% record in their last 6 games in this position.
Vitesse
Internally, it's understood that the worst is over, but soccer is very dynamic and all it takes is one unfortunate performance for the team's confidence to be undermined again. Much of their improvement is based on their defensive play on the pitch - they haven't conceded a goal in 4 of their last 6 games. These are extremely impressive figures. In fact, the club are once again dominant on the road - they've won 3 of their last 4 home games, scoring in 5 of their last 6.
TIME AND PLACE!
It certainly won't be an easy game. After all, Vitesse are traditional, fighting for survival and experiencing their most solid moment in the competition. It's far from brilliant, but it gives them confidence that they can score in this match - especially at home. Feyenoord are better, but they know they need to show more. And they have something to build on in terms of technique, as long as they are more organized defensively. It's a risky bet, but Feyenoord, the reigning champions of the competition, still have enough to earn their place here.
It will also sound like a risky bet. But to win, Feyenoord will need to improve defensively. Vitesse's improvement is based precisely on their defense - they haven't conceded a goal in their last four home games, for example. So the chances of a tight game with a few goals are high.
Eredivisie
Date: January 21, 2023
Time: 10:30 am
Venue: Gelredome Stadium, located in Arnhem, Holland
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil