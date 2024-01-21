ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Celtic vs Buckie Thistle on TV in real time?
When is the Celtic vs Buckie Thistle match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
About the game against Buckie Thistle
Brendan Rodgers
Now, as Celtic kick off their Scottish Cup campaign this Sunday (January 21) with a home tie against Highland League side, Buckie Thistle, the Hoops boss is looking for a strong start on what will hopefully be a road that leads all the way to the National Stadium in May.
Speaking at Lennoxtown today, Brendan Rodgers said: “I’m so looking forward to the game.
"When we saw the draw and we saw the reaction of the guys at Buckie Thistle, it’s great for the players and obviously for Graeme that he can be stood on the side of the pitch rather than in the stands, which is great. It’s what the cup is all about.
Celtic inBuckie excursion
Eight years later and Celtic were again back in Buckie to play a friendly, one stage of another north of Scotland tour. Yet again, Victoria Park was the match’s venue. Celtic started with the benefit of a strong wind, the result of which helped the Bhoys build a 3-0 half-time lead. Although the second half was more even, the match still finished 4-1 to the Celts.
As further evidence of the excitement that Celtic’s visits brought, there was other entertainment put on for fans. This included the town band who played music throughout the game.
green and white duel
Celtic switched to hoops in 1903. Buckie did this in 1908, with one local legend saying it was a donation of strips from the Celts that led to the north Scotland team’s new look. Since then, Celtic have played against ‘The Jags’ on five occasions, although Sunday will be the first competitive meeting as well as Thistle’s first Glasgow trip.
Buckie Thistle
When Buckie Thistle played away from home, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 1, which is 33. Buckie Thistle players need around 33.3 minutes of game time to score away.
Celtic:
When Celtic hosted opponents at their home stadium, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 2, or 67. Celtic need an average of 18 minutes to score a goal at their home stadium.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Bhoys are back in action following the winter break, with Buckie Thistle the visitors to Celtic Park this Sunday for a 4pm kick-off in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.
It’s set to be an excellent occasion as the Highland League side make their first visit to the East End of Glasgow, where Brendan and the Bhoys will be looking to make strong start to their defence of the trophy.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie.
Scottish Cup
Date: January 21, 2023
Time: 1pm
Venue: Celtic Park Stadium, located in Glasgow, Scotland
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil