ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Celtic vs Buckie Thistle on TV in real time?

Celtic - Buckie Thistle

Scottish Cup

Date: January 21, 2023

Time: 1pm

Venue: Celtic Park Stadium, located in Glasgow, Scotland

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

10:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Celtic vs Buckie Thistle match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Celtic and Buckie Thistle will kick off at 11 am ET on Sunday January 21st at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
10:50 PMan hour ago

About the game against Buckie Thistle

"It's a great story. They've had to come a long way. They deserve to be there and we prepared as we would for any game." - said coach Brendan Rodgers
10:45 PM2 hours ago

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has fond memories of the Scottish Cup, having won it twice during his first spell at Celtic.

Now, as Celtic kick off their Scottish Cup campaign this Sunday (January 21) with a home tie against Highland League side, Buckie Thistle, the Hoops boss is looking for a strong start on what will hopefully be a road that leads all the way to the National Stadium in May.

Speaking at Lennoxtown today, Brendan Rodgers said: “I’m so looking forward to the game.

"When we saw the draw and we saw the reaction of the guys at Buckie Thistle, it’s great for the players and obviously for Graeme that he can be stood on the side of the pitch rather than in the stands, which is great. It’s what the cup is all about.

10:40 PM2 hours ago

Celtic inBuckie excursion

The Bhoys’ earliest Buckie excursion came in April 1913. The Glasgow team took part in a north of Scotland tour, including a friendly game in Inverness between Celtic and Rangers, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Following this, Celtic went to Thistle’s Victoria Park ground where they overcame their hosts by 3-2. Newspapers described a “strenuous exhibition game” which saw special trains bringing hundreds of fans from across the region.

Eight years later and Celtic were again back in Buckie to play a friendly, one stage of another north of Scotland tour. Yet again, Victoria Park was the match’s venue. Celtic started with the benefit of a strong wind, the result of which helped the Bhoys build a 3-0 half-time lead. Although the second half was more even, the match still finished 4-1 to the Celts.

As further evidence of the excitement that Celtic’s visits brought, there was other entertainment put on for fans. This included the town band who played music throughout the game.

10:35 PM2 hours ago

green and white duel

Tomorrow afternoon, it won’t just be Celtic supporters who will proudly wear green-and-white hoops – the away section will be full of the tops too! Yes, the Bhoys take on Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup, with the Highland League side having the same home colours as their more famous Glasgow opponents.

Celtic switched to hoops in 1903. Buckie did this in 1908, with one local legend saying it was a donation of strips from the Celts that led to the north Scotland team’s new look. Since then, Celtic have played against ‘The Jags’ on five occasions, although Sunday will be the first competitive meeting as well as Thistle’s first Glasgow trip.

10:30 PM2 hours ago

Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle played 3 matches in the Scottish Cup this season. The club won 2 meetings in away matches, and overall won 2, lost 0 and played to a draw 1 times. The team has 7 goals scored and 2 goals conceded, so the goal difference is +5. 33.3 goals are scored approximately by both teams in Buckie Thistle away matches.

When Buckie Thistle played away from home, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 1, which is 33. Buckie Thistle players need around 33.3 minutes of game time to score away.

10:25 PM2 hours ago

Celtic:

Celtic have played 5 times this season in the Scottish Cup. The club has 5 wins, 0 losses and 0 draws, of which Celtic has 3 domestic wins. The average number of goals scored and conceded is 13 and 2 respectively, and the difference between them is +11. The average goal scored by teams when Celtic play at home is 18.

When Celtic hosted opponents at their home stadium, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 2, or 67. Celtic need an average of 18 minutes to score a goal at their home stadium.

Celtic
Celtic

 

10:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

As part of the Scottish Cup (Scotland) tournament, a match between Celtic and Buckie Thistle is scheduled. The match will start on 21.01 at 13:00. All sports bettors can follow Celtic Buckie Thistle betting tips using the subsequent analysis of statistics and team predictions for the match.

The Bhoys are back in action following the winter break, with Buckie Thistle the visitors to Celtic Park this Sunday for a 4pm kick-off in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

It’s set to be an excellent occasion as the Highland League side make their first visit to the East End of Glasgow, where Brendan and the Bhoys will be looking to make strong start to their defence of the trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie.

10:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Celtic vs Buckie Thistle live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Scottish Cup match between two teams: Celtic on one side. On the other is Buckie Thistle. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Bonus $
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
Twitter
Write about:
EFL ChampionshipQueens Park RangersCampeonato BrasileiroBlackburn RoversFA Cup