ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Zambia vs TanzaniaLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Zambia vs Tanzania match.
How to watch Zambia vs Tanzania Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Zambia vs Tanzania live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Españo, lbeIN SPORTS app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Stade de San Pedro
Finally, the match will be played at the Stade de San Pedro, also known as the Laurent Pokou Stadium. The stadium is located in the city of San Pedro, Côte d'Ivoire, the host country of this African Cup of Nations. It has a capacity of 20,000 and was inaugurated in September 2023.
Retrospect
There have been 29 matches between Zambia and Tanzania in history, with 13 wins for Zambia, 10 draws and six wins for Tanzania. In the Africa Cup of Nations there have been two matches, with one win for Zambia and one draw, both of which were played on a neutral field, with no distinction between home and away.
Probable Tanzania
Tanzania's probable team for the match is: Manula, Mnoga, Nondo, Hamad and Mohamed; Yahya, Mkami and Abraham; Samatta, M'Mombwa and Msuva.
Probable Zambia
Zambia's probable team for the match is: Mulenga, Mwape, Sunzu, Musonda and Kabwe; Kapumbu, Musonda, Kangwa and Banda; Sakala and Daka.
One suspended
Zambia will have full strength for the match, while Tanzania will be without Novatus Miroshi, who was sent off in the opening game.
Group F
In Group F of the competition, with only one matchday played, Morocco lead with three points, ahead of Congo and Zambia, both with one point, and Tanzania, with no points.
Last Matches: Tanzania
Tanzania come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. On November 21, at home in the World Cup qualifiers, they lost 2-0 to Morocco, with goals from Ziyech and Mwaikenda (own goal). On Sunday, 2-0 away to Egypt. And on Wednesday (17), in their African Cup of Nations opener, they lost 3-0 to Morocco, with goals from Saiss, Ounahi and En-Nesyri.
Last Matches: Zambia
Zambia come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. In the World Cup qualifiers, on November 21, they lost 2-1 away to Niger, with goals from Moutari and Gourney, while Daka netted. On Tuesday (9), it was a 1-1 draw at home to Cameroon. And on Wednesday (17), in the Africa Cup of Nations, it was also a 1-1 draw with Congo, with Kangwa opening the scoring and Wissa equalizing.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations match: Zambia vs Tanzania Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.