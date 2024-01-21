ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Score
How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Barcelona
Last lineup Real Betis
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How are FC Barcelona coming into this match?
In the local league, the Barcelona accumulates 41 points that has it in the fourth site of the classification (by goal difference) recording 12 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats. In the other tournament disputed, the Champions League, the culé team managed to qualify as first in the group to settle in the round of 16 where they will face the Italians Napoli.
However, despite having qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, the Catalan team is coming from a difficult moment such as the elimination of the Supercopa against Real Madrid with a drubbing, so if they want to continue climbing positions, they need a victory.
How are Real Betis coming into this match?
Currently, Real Betis is still alive in the Conference League, as they failed to qualify for the next round of the Europa League. As for the local league, the Sevillians are in 9th place in the overall standings with 31 points, the result of 7 wins, 10 draws and 3 defeats. They are 18 points behind the leader, Girona; They must step on the gas if they want to play European tournaments next season.
Matchday 24 of LaLiga
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!