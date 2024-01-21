ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:30 AMan hour ago

Follow here Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Score

Follow the Real Betis vs Barcelon live score here. Everything you need to know about this matchday 21 is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
12:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Barcelona vs Osasuna live on TV, your options are: ESPN + and ESPN Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:20 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Barcelona

Iñaki Peña, Sergi Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Oriol Romeu, Fermín López, De Jong; Ferran Torres, Marc Guiu y Joao Félix
12:15 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Real Betis

Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Pezzella, Mendy, Miranada; Altimira, Marc Roca; Isco Rodri, Ayoze; y Assane Diao.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this match between Real Betis vs Barcelona will be Jesús Gil Manzano; Carlos del Cerro Grande, first line; Santiago Jaime Latre, second line.
12:05 AM2 hours ago

How are FC Barcelona coming into this match?

On the other hand, the azulgrana club, led by the Spaniard, Xavi Hernandez, has had a rather irregular balance in this first half of the season since in LaLiga, they started well, but no better than Girona and Real Madrid who are currently the leaders of the Spanish league and lead by 8 points to the fourth place which is occupied by Barcelona

In the local league, the Barcelona accumulates 41 points that has it in the fourth site of the classification (by goal difference) recording 12 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats. In the other tournament disputed, the Champions League, the culé team managed to qualify as first in the group to settle in the round of 16 where they will face the Italians Napoli.

However, despite having qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, the Catalan team is coming from a difficult moment such as the elimination of the Supercopa against Real Madrid with a drubbing, so if they want to continue climbing positions, they need a victory.

12:00 AM2 hours ago

How are Real Betis coming into this match?

The Sevillian team, led by Manuel Pellegrini, will have the difficult task of facing the multiple champion of the Spanish league, Barcelona. Real Betis, who will host the Culés, are four points away from the Europa League places for next season, but the last few weeks have been complicated as they could only win one of the last seven matches they have played. Los verdiblancos started the year badly with two defeats: one against Celta de Vigo (which was in the last LaLiga matchday) where they fell by a score of 2-1, while their second defeat of the year, was in the Copa del Rey where Alavés dispatched them from the  playoffs after a score of 1-0.

Currently, Real Betis is still alive in the Conference League, as they failed to qualify for the next round of the Europa League. As for the local league, the Sevillians are in 9th place in the overall standings with 31 points, the result of 7 wins, 10 draws and 3 defeats. They are 18 points behind the leader, Girona; They must step on the gas if they want to play European tournaments next season.

 

11:55 PM2 hours ago

Matchday 24 of LaLiga

We continue with the beginning of the new year and we return with the activity of the best leagues in the world in this third week of the year 2024. In this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the Spanish league, LaLiga, in its 21st round,  with a match between two teams that live similar realities, but somewhat different. Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis and Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona will face each other in this match where the Verdiblancos will seek to take advantage of their home advantage to continue climbing the table and thus get into the European competition zone, while the visitors, who look like 'favorites', want to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans after the defeat in the Supercopa and continue climbing places to reach the top positions occupied by Real Madrid and Girona.Will Real Betis be able to get the win or will the visitors Barcelona do it? Or will it all end in a draw?
11:50 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium

The match between Real Betis vs Barcelona will be played at the Benito Villamarin stadium, in the city of Seville, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:30 pm (ET).
 
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 LaLiga match: Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Silvia Hoyos
Silvia Hoyos
Bonus $
Hablo, escribo y respiro futbol. Comunicóloga fan del tenis.
Write about:
AS RomaServetteRomaEuropa LeagueSheriff