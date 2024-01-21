ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oman vs Thailand live, as well as the latest information from Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Oman vs Thailand live online
The match will be broadcasted by TV and streaming service through CBS and CBS Sports, DirecTV Stream.
This is the kick-off time for the Oman vs Thailand match on January 21, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 am
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 9:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 6:30 a.m. PT and 9:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 9:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Key player - Thailand
Supachai Jaided, center forward of the Thailand national team is their key player, in the previous match he started and played 78 minutes, scoring both of his team's goals in this Cup.
Key Player - Oman
Salaah Al-Yahyaei, attacking midfielder of the Oman national team, is their key player. In the previous match he started and played 78 minutes, scoring the only goal of his team in this Cup.
Latest line-ups - Thailand
P. Khammai; L. Mickelson, E. Dolah, P. Hemviboon, T. Bunmathan; P. Chamrasamee, W. Pomphun; S. Mueanta, S. Sarachart, B. Phala; S. Chaied.
Latest line-ups - Oman
Ibrahim Al Mukhaini; Arshad Al Alawi, Khalid Al Braiki, Ahmed Al Khamisi, A. Al Kaabt; Harib Al Saadi, J. Al Yahmadi, Abdullah Fawaz; Saiaah Al Yahyaei, Isaam Al Sabhi, Muhsen Al Ghassani.
Thailand goes for its second success in the tournament
Thailand's team opened with a 2-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in the first matchday, and now in the second matchday they are looking for a victory that will guarantee their passage to the round of 16 of the Cup.
Oman wants to surprise after a difficult start
Oman's national team had its debut against one of the contenders for the title, Saudi Arabia, in a 2-1 defeat, now they face Thailand, a team with more experience, however, they have already passed the acid test and a good result this Sunday would give them wind in their shirt.
Closing of the second day
The second day of the AFC Asian Cup has come to an end, this time we share with you the match between Oman and Thailand, a match that could define the fate of both teams in the tournament.
The match will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
The Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium is a multi-purpose arena located in Doha, Qatar and is the home of Lekhwiya SC of the Qatar Stars League. The stadium was inaugurated on February 15, 2013 and has a capacity of 12,000 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the Oman vs Thailand live stream, matchday 2 of the AFC Asian Cup group stage. The match will take place at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at 8:30 am.