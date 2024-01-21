ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Ajax vs Waalwijk match for Eredivisie Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Waalwijk of January 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:45 PM.
Mexico: 10:45 AM on ESPN3 and Star+.
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ajax Amsterdam's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jay Gorter, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Steven Berghuis, Benjamin Tahirovic, Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Chuba Akpom.
RKC Waalwijk's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Etienne Vaessen, Dario van den Buijs, Shawn Adewoye, Aaron Meijers, Julian Lelieveld, Reuven Niemeijer, Yassin Oukili, Godfried Roemeratoe, Michiel Kramer, Zakaria Bakkali and Denilho Cleonise.
RKC Waalwijk players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Waalwijk's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Ajax Amsterdam. Dutch player Michiel Kramer (#29) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward David Min (#9) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Eredivisie. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday .
RKC Waalwijk in the tournament
The Waalwijk football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Eredivisie (first football division in the Netherlands) badly. They are in sixteenth position in the general table with 4 games won, 2 tied and 11 lost, achieving 14 points. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 4 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on January 14, it ended in a 1-0 victory against FC Twente at the Johan Cruijff Arena and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Ajax Amsterdam Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Ajax Amsterdam's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Waalwijk. Dutch player Brian Brobbey (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic (#33) is another play distributor on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Jay Gorter (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Ajax Amsterdam in the tournament
Ajax Amsterdam had a good start in the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season, they are in fifth position in the general table after 8 games won, 4 tied and 5 lost, they have 28 points. Ajax Amsterdam seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Waalwijk's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 14, resulting in a defeat against Feyenoord Rotterdam 4 to 0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Johan Cruijff Arena is located in the city of Amsterdam, Netherlands. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 54,990 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 14, 1996, cost 140 million euros and is currently the home of Ajax Amsterdam of the Eredivisie.