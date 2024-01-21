ADVERTISEMENT
Starting XI - Philadelphia Union
Starting XI - Flamengo
NOSSO TIME É A GENTE EM CAMPO! O Mengão está escalado pra enfrentar o Philadelphia Union pela FC Series!
Last moments
The teams are making their final pre-competition moves. In a few moments, the match is about to start.
All set at the Maracanã
É a Nação!
📸 Gilvan de Souza / CRF
We're an hour away from kickoff at Al Lang Stadium against @Flamengo
Welcome back
We are ready to bring you all the action from the Philadelphia Union vs Flamengo match. We invite you to follow the match with us.
Flamengo vs Philadelphia Union live stream, where to watch?
The long-awaited friendly between Philadelphia Union and Flamengo live will be a real feast of international soccer, and fans of both teams won't have to miss a second of the action. The match will be broadcast live on the Philadelphia Union's website, allowing fans from all over the world to follow the clash.
Global Match Schedule
For fans in Brazil, the match kicks off at 4 p.m. (Brasília time) on Sunday, January 21, while for viewers in the United States, kick-off will be at 2 p.m. ET.
This friendly represents not only a crucial pre-season test for both teams, but also a unique opportunity for fans to observe a meeting between two different styles of soccer. With the broadcast accessible globally, no admirer of the sport's king should miss this display of talent and strategy.
Flamengo: A Colossus on the Brazilian and International Scene:
Flamengo, with over 40 million fans and a history steeped in achievement, take to the field with high expectations. The club, known for its passion and attacking play, is looking to show off its strength and style on the international stage."
Philadelphia Union's Strategic Preparation for the MLS
With the 2024 Major League Soccer season approaching, the Union are taking advantage of this friendly to fine-tune their team and strategies. The match against Flamengo offers a unique opportunity to test new tactics and players in a competitive international environment."
Inspiring Initiative for Young People - Fostering the Future of Soccer
The decision to invite up to 2,000 young athletes from Florida academies to attend the match is an inspiring initiative. This gesture not only enriches the experience of these youngsters, but also serves as an example of the clubs' commitment to nurturing the next generation of soccer talent
Flamengo returns to the United States after five years, bringing with it a legacy of success and passion. This return symbolizes the club's global expansion and its continued search for new horizons and challenges on the international soccer stage.
Tradition in Forming Talents - Legacies on the Field
This match is not just a friendly, but a celebration of both clubs' ability to nurture exceptional players. Flamengo, with their history of developing stars such as Vinicius Jr and Lucas Paquetá, and the Philadelphia Union, known for developing talents such as the Aaronson brothers, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty, demonstrate the positive impact of high-level soccer academies on the global stage.
Meeting of Giants - A Stage of Stars
The friendly between Philadelphia Union and Flamengo at the Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, USA, this Sunday at 4pm (Brasília time) promises to be a real spectacle. Both teams, with rich and passionate footballing histories, bring a mix of talent, experience and youth to the field. This clash, as well as being valuable preparation for the coming seasons, offers fans a window into top-level international soccer.