Update Live Commentary
Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria live corresponding to the 2024 African Cup of Nations, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.
Where and how to watch Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria online and live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without transmission
Brazil: 14 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 14 hours without transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 12 hours on Fanatiz
Spain: 18 hours in LaLiga+
Mexico: 11 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without transmission
Peru: 12 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without transmission

Guinea Bissau's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ouparine Djoco, Sori Mané, Marcelo Djaló, Fali Candé, Jefferson Encada, Janio Bikel, Moreto Cassamá, Alfa Semedo, Franculino Djú, Mama Baldé and Mauro Rodrigues.
Mama Bucket, player to watch!
The Lyon striker has become one of the great leaders of the Egyptian team and was a starter in all the matches of the qualification process for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, after managing to be in the African Cup, Balde is running to be the maximum reference in the offense that Guinea Bissau needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players. This is one of the figures of his national team and arrives with 1 goal and 1 assist in 10 games with his club.
How does Guinea Bissau get here?
Those from Guinea Bissau appear in this duel as part of the 2024 African Cup of Nations in the group stage of the championship. The Africans present a list with interesting players such as Mama Baldé, Fali Candé, Franculino, Alfa Semedo, Edgar Ifé, Carlos Mané and Zinho Gano. Guinea Bissau is not a power in the CAF zone and it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the African continent. These come after dominating Group E of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers and achieving 12 points out of a possible 18. Those from Guinea Bissau are located as part of Group A along with Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea, so they will have to add points in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the Cup title. African.
Nigeria's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Francis Uzoho, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bruno, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Moses Simon, Nathan Tella, Terem Moffi and Joe Aribo.
Victor Osimhen, player to watch!
The Napoli striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Nigeria team. Osimhen arrives as one of the great figures of the Italian team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During this season with the team he has played 18 games where he scored 8 goals and gave 3 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Kelichi Iheanacho to form a lethal forward.
How does Nigeria arrive?
The Nigerian team enters the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, to face the Guinea Bissau team and continue its path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations in search of its fourth continental title. They were part of the African Cup qualifiers, earning their ticket by finishing in first place in their group and leaving out Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe. In the preliminary phase of the African Cup, they achieved 15 points, after a record of 5 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss. The Nigerian team has a good base of players led by Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelichi Iheanacho. Those from Nigeria have the ability to get into the second round of the African Cup and be one of the teams that fight the most in their region. They are part of Group A along with Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.
Where is the game?
The Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny located in the city of Abidjan will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations. This stadium has a capacity for 45,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1964.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, at 12 p.m.