How to watch Tajikistan vs Lebanon?
What time is the Tajikistan vs Lebanon match in the 2024 Asian Cup?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 3:00 p.m.
USA:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 7:15 p.m.
News - Lebanon
This is the third edition of the Asian Cup and they have never gone beyond the group stage. In this edition, they started by being beaten 3-0 by Qatar and drew goalless against China. Therefore, they are bottom of group A with one point. Although if they win this match they could go through as second or even as one of the four best third-placed teams.
News - Tajikistan
This is the first time they participate in the Asian Cup and so far they do not know the victory. They opened with a goalless draw against China and in their last match they lost 1-0 against Qatar. Right now with one point they are third in group A. At this moment they would be qualified to the round of 16, being the fourth best third. A defeat in the last match would leave them without options.
