In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tajikistan vs Lebanon in addition to the latest information emerging from the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Tajikistan vs Lebanon?

If you want to watch the Tajikistan vs Lebanon match live, you can follow it on television through Paramount+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Tajikistan vs Lebanon match in the 2024 Asian Cup?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:


Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 3:00 p.m.

USA:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 7:15 p.m.

Watch out for this player from Lebanon

Omar Bugiel, 30-year-old forward who plays in England's League Two, that is, in the fourth division. He plays for AFC Wimbledon where he has five goals and three assists in 31 games. In the first game against Qatar he was a substitute where he had 20 minutes, but against China he started. He has one goal in nine international appearances for Lebanon

 

Watch out for this player from Tajikistan

Alisher Dzhalilov, a 30-year-old playmaker, plays for Istiqlol in the Tajikistan league. Last season he finished with 13 goals and 10 assists. He started the first two games of the Asian Cup with his national team. In 22 caps, he has five goals and two assists.

 

News - Lebanon

After closing a 2023 with four matches without a win. Before the Asian Cup they played two friendlies, where they beat Jordan, but lost to Saudi Arabia. 

 

This is the third edition of the Asian Cup and they have never gone beyond the group stage. In this edition, they started by being beaten 3-0 by Qatar and drew goalless against China. Therefore, they are bottom of group A with one point. Although if they win this match they could go through as second or even as one of the four best third-placed teams.

News - Tajikistan

They went into the Asian Cup on a high note with six straight matches without defeat. In their only preparation match they beat Hong Kong 1-2.

 

This is the first time they participate in the Asian Cup and so far they do not know the victory. They opened with a goalless draw against China and in their last match they lost 1-0 against Qatar. Right now with one point they are third in group A. At this moment they would be qualified to the round of 16, being the fourth best third. A defeat in the last match would leave them without options.

Background

First duel between the teams of Tajikistan and Lebanon. They will meet for the first time in a major tournament such as the Asian Cup.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, located in the city of Rayan, Qatar. The stadium was inaugurated in 1974 and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

This Monday, January 22, 2024, Tajikistan and Lebanon will meet in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the Asian Cup. Both teams are in Group A along with Qatar and China.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Tajikistan vs Lebanon in AFC Asian Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
