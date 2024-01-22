ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mozambique vs Ghana match for African Cup Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Mozambique vs Ghana of 22th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mozambique vs Ghana
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 22, 2024
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 22, 2024
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 22, 2024
|
15:00
|
Brasil
|
January 22, 2024
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
January 22, 2024
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
January 22, 2024
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 22, 2024
|
15:00
|
España
|
January 22, 2024
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
January 22, 2024
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
January 22, 2024
|
15:00
Watch out for this Ghana player:
The player to watch for this match will be Jordan Ayew, the left winger is fundamental in his team's starting eleven, likewise, his great experience and skill together have allowed him to become a latent danger every time he takes the ball as he can dribble past defenders and get off a cross shot that ends up inside the net. ¡Amazing!
Ghana's last line-up:
R. Ofori; G. Mensah, K. Nuhu, N. Opoku, D. Odoi; S. Abdul Samed, I. Baba, I. Williams; J. Ayew, A. Ayew, A. Semenyo.
Watch out for this Mozambique player:
The player to watch for this match will be Domingues the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, also, the fact that he is on the field gives a security to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal Mozambique.
Last alignment of Mozambique:
H. Siluane; Domingos, Mexer, D. Malembana, B. Langa; Guima, S. M. Nangy; Guildo, Domingues, Clésio; S. Ratifo.
Background:
Mozambique and Ghana have met on a total of 7 occasions (1 win for Mozambique, 2 draws, 4 wins for Ghana) where the balance clearly leans towards the Ghanaian side. In goal scoring history, Ghana has the advantage with 9 goals scored to Mozambique's 8. Their last meeting dates back to an international friendly in January 2023 where Mozambique beat Ghana by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium:
The Ivory Coast National Stadium, also known as Stade Olympique d'Ebimpé, is a multi-purpose facility located in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast. Its opening took place in 2020, and has the capacity to hold 60,000 spectators, being the home of the Ivory Coast national soccer team. Additionally, it is attributed the name "Stade Alassane Ouattara" in honor of the current President of the Republic. In December 2016, the Government of Côte d'Ivoire began construction of a 287-hectare Olympic Village in the communes of Ebimpé and Anyama, located approximately 20 km north of Abidjan. The stadium, with a capacity of 60,012 spectators, is considered one of the largest sports facilities in West Africa. Its inauguration took place on October 3, 2020, in the presence of the country's president, Alassane Ouattara, and the Chinese ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire. The event included an exhibition match between ASEC Mimosas and Africa Sports d'Abidjan, the two top clubs in the Ivorian championship.
Must win
On the other hand, Ghana also comes to this game of the African Cup of Nations with the illusion of making a great performance and looking to fight for the three points to reach the playoffs where they can fight for the Cup. The Ghanaian team has historically given very good performances in this competition and the history of duels marks that the balance is tipped in favor of Ghana in this match, also, this national team stands out for having a great game that is based on retaining possession of the ball and achieve the generation of spaces to break the rival's nets, so they will surely be waiting for the pressure of Mozambique and at the first opportunity to break the defensive lines of the rival with a filtered pass.
Three points must be earned
Mozambique's national team will be looking for three points against Ghana, a team that arrives as the favorite to win this match, however, Mozambique will want to prove otherwise and give a blow on the table based on a good collective and individual soccer. Likewise, this team is characterized for having a great aerial game so they could use that in their favor and be able to get the three points against Ghana, which does not stand out for being one of the teams with good marking for the aerial game.
For the glory of the African Cup of Nations
The emotions of one of the most spectacular tournaments in international soccer are beginning: The African Cup of Nations is back with the best games between the nations of Africa, the best goals, the best players, the best controversies and the best soccer that can be played at an international level in the mother continent of human civilization. Once again, the national teams will seek to overcome the group stage to advance to the knockout rounds and gradually continue their journey in the quest to reach the final of this edition to be played in Ivory Coast, to finish the great work by being crowned champions of the most important tournament at the level of national teams in Africa. Likewise, the plus is that all the players are in rhythm and shape to face this commitment, so it is expected that each duel will be intense, full of action, dynamism and above all full of goals, which is the special and characteristic touch of this competition, so 90 minutes of pure happiness are coming.
Kick-off time
The Mozambique vs Ghana match will be played at Stade Olympique d'Ebimpé, in Abiyan, Ivory Coast. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
