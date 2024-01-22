ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for FC Dallas vs Inter Miami in addition to the latest information emerging from the Cotton Bowl stadium.
Watch out for this Inter Miami player
Leo Messi, 36-year-old right winger, who won the 'The Best' award a few days ago. The Argentine world champion star has been in great teams like FC Barcelona or PSG. In his last season he debuted at Inter Miami where he scored 11 goals and five assists in 14 games. Since last October 18 where he scored a double with Argentina against Peru
Watch out for this FC Dallas player
Jesús Ferreira, 23-year-old American forward, who last season scored 14 goals and seven assists in 34 games. A player, who is already international with the United States National Team. Scored in FC Dallas' final game of the season last season
News - Inter Miami
Inter Miami did not qualify for the Playoffs after finishing in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 34 points. They have failed to win any of the last seven games they have played. In this preseason they have already played two friendlies where they lost against New York City by 1-2 and in the most recent one they did not go beyond a goalless draw against the Salvador team.
News - FC Dallas
They finished the season by being eliminated in the Playoffs in the round of 16 where they fell in the tie against the Seattle Sounders where the third game had to be played. In the regular season they finished seventh with 46 points, ten points behind St. Louis City. In addition to this match they have another match scheduled against Odense
Background
A total of five times these two teams have faced each other with a balance of three victories for FC Dallas, two times they have drawn, while no duel has been won by Inter Miami. The last time they saw each other was in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup in August 2023 where Inter Miami took the victory in the penalty shootout.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Cotton Bowl, located in Dallas. This was inaugurated in October 1930 and has a capacity for 92,100 spectators.
Match preview
FC Dallas and Inter Miami will meet this Monday, January 22, 2024 in a friendly match
