Tune in here Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations.
What time is the Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast of January 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 pm.
Bolivia: 1:00 pm.
Brasil: 2:00 pm.
Chile: 2:00 pm.
Colombia: 12:00 pm.
Ecuador: 12:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 12:00 pm ET on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
México: 11:00 am.
Paraguay: 12:00 pm.
Perú: 1:00 pm.
Uruguay: 2:00 pm.
Ivory Coast latestlineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Yahia Fofana, Evan Ndicka, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Sèrge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangaré, Franck Kessié, Seko Fofana, Jean-Phillipe Krasso, Jérémie Boga and Christian Kouamé.
Equatorial Guinea's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Jesús Owono, Saúl Coco, Esteban Obiang, Pablo Ganet, Basilio Ndong, Carlos Akapo, José Machín, Federico Bikoro, Josete Miranda, Iban Salvador and Emilio Nsue.
Players to watch from Ivory Coast
We must keep an eye on these three Ivory Coast players. The first is the attacker Seko Fofana (#6), he plays in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in Monday's match. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Forward Franck Kessié (#8) is another play distributor on the court who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and plays for Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Yahia Fofana (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Ivory Coast
Likewise, Ivory Coast is in group A of the tournament. This year they are looking to qualify for the next phase and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Monday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team. They are in third place in the group with 3 points after winning 1 game, 0 tied and 1 lost. Their last game was against Nigeria on January 18, 2024, the match ended in a 1-0 defeat at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Equatorial Guinea
The next three players are considered key to Equatorial Guinea's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Ivory Coast. The player Emilio Nsue (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and plays for CF Intercity. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder José Machín (#7) is another distributor of the game on the pitch that is of utmost importance. His great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister and he plays for Monza in Serie A. Finally, the 22-year-old goalkeeper Jesús Owono (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in LALIGA, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Equatorial Guinea
The Equatorial Guinea football team is in Group A along with Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. They are in first place in the group with 4 points after achieving 1 game won, 1 tied and 0 lost. Their last game was against Guinea-Bissau on January 18, 2024 resulted in a victory, the match ended 4 to 2 at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara is located in the city of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,000 spectators and was inaugurated on October 3, 2020. It is the home of the Ivory Coast soccer team and its construction cost $257 million.