ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Qatar vs China Live Score
With first place in the bag, Qatar hosts China, who must win to qualify in eighth place. Do not miss a detail of the match Qatar vs China live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Qatar vs China Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [22, January, 2024]
USA Time: 10:00 p.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [N/H]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Qatar and China qualify for the Asia Cup
The home team has absolutely nothing at stake, but China could secure their qualification with a win, in case of a draw they would have to watch what happens in the other group match.
1. Qatar - 6 points (+4)
2. China - 2 points (0)
3. Tajikistan - 1 point (-1)
4. Lebanon - 1 point (-3)
History Qatar vs China
In history, the two countries have only met five times. The Chinese have won 3 times and the Qataris 1.
The last time they met in an official fixture was in September 2017, corresponding to the World Cup group stage, that time the victory went to the Chinese 2-1.
- China 2-1 Qatar (Group stage, 1992)
- China 3-1 Qatar (Quarterfinals, 2000)
- China 1-0 Qatar (Group stage, 2004)
- Qatar 2-0 China (Group stage, 2011)
China Last lineup
J. Junling; J. Guangtai, Z. Chenjie, Z. Linpeng, L. Yang; L. Binbin, W. Shangyuan, T. Dai, X. Xin; Y. Zhang and W. Lei.
Qatar Last lineup
S. Al-Sheeb; L. Mendes, B. Khoukhi, H. Ahmed, R. Ró; A. Hatem, A. Fathi, A. Afifi, A. Ali; K. Muneer and M. Tarek.
How are China doing?
The Chinese team arrives to this match with the urgency of winning, as they have not been able to get a victory in their last two matches, losing extremely important points in their aspiration to qualify to their next World Cup.
On matchday 1, they played to a goalless draw against Tajikistan, while in their second match, they did the same against Lebanon.
As a result, the Dragons are second in the standings with two points and need a win to qualify for the next round, as any other result forces them to watch what happens in Doha between the two remaining teams in Group A.
On matchday 1, they played to a goalless draw against Tajikistan, while in their second match, they did the same against Lebanon.
As a result, the Dragons are second in the standings with two points and need a win to qualify for the next round, as any other result forces them to watch what happens in Doha between the two remaining teams in Group A.
How are Qatar doing?
The brown team will go into this match with qualification assured, as they defeated Lebanon 3-0 on the first matchday, with a brace from Akram Afi and a solitary goal from Almoez Ali. On the second matchday, they defeated Tajikistan by the narrowest of margins.
Both results put the Qatari team in first place with 6 points and a goal difference of +4.
Both results put the Qatari team in first place with 6 points and a goal difference of +4.
The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium
Considered the most historic soccer venue in Qatar, it is a stadium that has hosted multiple sporting events. Built in 1976, this venue was inaugurated in 2017, the year it reopened its doors after a renovation.
This multipurpose pavilion is the most important stadium in the nation, not for nothing is it the oldest in Qatar.
In its beginnings, it had a capacity for 20,000 spectators, but when this was designated for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it was in need of a modernization.
Those responsible for the renovation employed a number of state-of-the-art sustainable practices in the design, construction and operation of the stadium to minimize its ecological footprint.
This multipurpose pavilion is the most important stadium in the nation, not for nothing is it the oldest in Qatar.
In its beginnings, it had a capacity for 20,000 spectators, but when this was designated for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it was in need of a modernization.
Those responsible for the renovation employed a number of state-of-the-art sustainable practices in the design, construction and operation of the stadium to minimize its ecological footprint.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Asian Cup match: Qatar vs China Live Updates!
My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
With first place in the bag, Qatar hosts China, who must win to qualify in eighth place.