Retrospect
There have been 71 matches between Leicester and Ipswich in history, with Leicester winning 26, Ipswich winning 27 and 18 draws. In the Championship there have been 33 matches, with nine wins for Leicester, 14 for Ipswich and 10 draws. Leicester have met Ipswich 35 times at home, with 17 wins, nine draws and nine defeats. In the Championship there have been 16 games, with five wins apiece and six draws.
Probable Ipswich
Ipswich's probable team for the match is: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson and Davis; Travis, Taylor and Chaplin; Burns, Jackson and Broadhead.
Probable Leicester
Leicester's probable team for the match is: Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard and Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall and Akgun; McAteer, Cannon and Mavididi.
Injuries
Leicester will be without Daka and Iheanacho, who are both at the African Cup of Nations, as well as Vardy, who is doubtful for the match. On the Ipswich side, Burgess is missing due to a call-up to Australia, while Hirst, Donacien and Evans are injured.
Championship
Both teams are at the top of the table. Leicester lead the way with 65 points, ahead of Southampton and Ipswich. Ipswich, in third place, have 58 points, four clear of Leeds and 13 clear of West Brom, who are outside the G4.
Last Matches: Ipswich
Ipswich, on the other hand, come in with a draw and two wins from their last games. On January 1, away to Stoke City, the draw was goalless. On the sixth, away to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup, the win was 3-1, with goals from Davison (own goal), Tuanzebe and Taylor, while Reeves netted. And on Saturday (13), at home, the win came 2-1 over Sunderland, with goals from Jackson and Chaplin, while Clarke pulled one back.
Last Matches: Leicester
Leicester come into the match with one defeat and two wins in their last games. On January 1st, at home, they won 4-1 against Huddersfield, with goals from Cannon (2), Ricardo Pereira and Mavididi, while Helik scored a late winner. On the sixth, away to Millwall in the FA Cup, the win was 3-2, with goals from Casadei, Ricardo Pereira and Cannon, while Wartmore and Flemming scored. And on Saturday (13), 3-1 away to Coventry, with goals from O'Hare (2) and Van Ewijk, while Dewsbury-Hall netted.
