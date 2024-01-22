ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Cape Verde vs Egypt live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cape Verde vs Egypt live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how Cape Verde vs Egypt online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Cape Verde vs Egypt can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Cape Verde vs Egypt match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the Cape Verde vs Egypt match on January 22, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 00:00 hours

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 06:00 hours

Australia: 6:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 7:00 p.m.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Cape Verde Declarations

Bubista spoke prior to this match: "We have confidence in all the players and we will do everything possible to win against Egypt. We have a great responsibility before our fans and the group points have not yet been closed. We will play in the same way as we played against all. "

"The team is eager to show its best and is ready to test its skills against Egypt. They are driven by a relentless desire to win, fueled by their commitment to teamwork and continuous improvement. Every match and tournament has "It's been a stepping stone and they feel like they've gotten stronger and more cohesive with each challenge."

"We trust our players and they have experience. We have a great responsibility in every game and we approach every game in the best possible way. We have worked in previous periods to improve the capabilities of our team, and it is a small country, but "We have great players and we want to win every game."

2:40 AMan hour ago

Egypt's latest lineup

El-Shenawy; Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Hamdy; Ashour, Elneny, Fathy; Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush
2:35 AMan hour ago

Cape Verde's latest lineup

Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Fernandes; De Pina, Duarte, Monteiro; Ryan Mendes, Jovane Cabral, Baby
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Egypt get there?

Egypt tied against Ghana on the second day and added a point, with this unit they are in second position in the group, they will seek to win and surprise Cape Verde.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How does Cape Verde get there?

Cape Verde beat Mozambique three goals to zero on the last day, with this score it was in first position with 6 points, so it will go with everything to add another victory.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The Cape Verde vs Egypt match will be played at the Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium

The Cape Verde vs Egypt match will be played at the Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cape Verde vs Egypt match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
