Where and how to watch Brighton vs Wolverhampton online live on Premier League matchday 21?

The match will be broadcasted on TV through ESPN, but you can also tune in via streaming through Star+.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for Southampton vs Bristol City in several countries:

Argentina: 16:45 

Bolivia: 15:45 

Brazil: 16:45 

Chile: 16:45 hours

Colombia: 14:45 hours 

Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. 

USA (ET): 2:45 P.M. USA (ET): 2:45 pm 

Spain: 8:45 p.m. 

Mexico: 1:45 p.m. 

Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:45 p.m.

Last Wolverhampton lineup

This was the starting eleven that manager Gary O'Neil sent out against Everton in the last Premier League matchday:

Latest Brighton lineup

This was the starting eleven that coach Robeto De Zerbi sent out against West Ham in the last Premier League matchday:

Wolverhampton Statements

Ahead of the match against the Gaviotas, Gary O'Neil, Wolves' coach, assured that tomorrow's game will be a great test for his team, and made an analysis of his opponent.

"Of course, Roberto has renewed and improved it even more. Impressive again to be able to continue like this this year, having sold a lot of talent in the summer, similar to us. They and we are the two teams that made the biggest gains in the summer with player sales, so it's impressive that they've managed to keep it up."

He also took the opportunity to recognize the work of his colleague Roberto De Zerbi, even saying that the Italian tactician is one of the best in the world today.

"It will be another tough test. I think back to the last game and there were plenty of chances for both teams. Brighton took theirs and we missed all of ours, and the game slipped away from us in ten minutes. The performance wasn't as bad as the result looked. With the chances created, it was probably a pretty entertaining game until your team was 4-0 down with half an hour to go and it's a bit less entertaining," the English tactician concluded.

Brighton Statements

After advancing to the fourth round of the FA Cup, Brighton manager De Zerbi praised his team's performance against Stoke City at a press conference.

"We knew beforehand that it would be a difficult game, there are no easy games at this level, but I think we deserved to win, we played well for the 90 minutes. We conceded the first goal after making two mistakes when we had chances to score, but after that moment I think we played better than Stoke and I am happy with my players and their performance."

"I asked them to play seriously, like in the Premier League or Europa League and they did that".

"It's great not to have a replay because we are already playing a lot of games, this win will give us a week to recover and work in a different way. Last season we played in the FA Cup semi-final and we would like to repeat that level in the competition."

Previous history between the two teams

Brighton are statistically dominant, having won four of the last five meetings, including a 6-0 home thrashing, and lost just once. The last time Wolves beat Brighton was on December 15, 2021 at the Falmer Stadium with a goal by Romain Saïss.
How does Wolverhampton arrive?

Wolverhampton are in a great mood after beating Brentford 3-2 in the replay to book their ticket to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Gary O'Neil's Wolves also won their last Premier League match, beating Everton 3-0 at home, a result that keeps them in eleventh place in the table with a record of eight wins, four draws and eight defeats.

How do you get to Brighton?

Brighton comes into this match after beating Stoke City 2-4 in the FA Cup Third Round. On the other hand, the Seagulls drew goalless against West Ham in their last Premier League match. Roberto De Zerbi's side are currently in eighth place in the table with a run of eight wins, seven draws and five defeats.

The match will be played at Falmer Stadium.

The Brighton vs Wolverhampton match will be played at the Falmer Stadium located in England. The stadium was inaugurated in July 2011 and has a capacity for 32,000 fans.
