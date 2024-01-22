ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Wolverhampton online live on Premier League matchday 21?
Last Wolverhampton lineup
Latest Brighton lineup
Wolverhampton Statements
"Of course, Roberto has renewed and improved it even more. Impressive again to be able to continue like this this year, having sold a lot of talent in the summer, similar to us. They and we are the two teams that made the biggest gains in the summer with player sales, so it's impressive that they've managed to keep it up."
He also took the opportunity to recognize the work of his colleague Roberto De Zerbi, even saying that the Italian tactician is one of the best in the world today.
"It will be another tough test. I think back to the last game and there were plenty of chances for both teams. Brighton took theirs and we missed all of ours, and the game slipped away from us in ten minutes. The performance wasn't as bad as the result looked. With the chances created, it was probably a pretty entertaining game until your team was 4-0 down with half an hour to go and it's a bit less entertaining," the English tactician concluded.
Brighton Statements
"We knew beforehand that it would be a difficult game, there are no easy games at this level, but I think we deserved to win, we played well for the 90 minutes. We conceded the first goal after making two mistakes when we had chances to score, but after that moment I think we played better than Stoke and I am happy with my players and their performance."
"I asked them to play seriously, like in the Premier League or Europa League and they did that".
"It's great not to have a replay because we are already playing a lot of games, this win will give us a week to recover and work in a different way. Last season we played in the FA Cup semi-final and we would like to repeat that level in the competition."
Previous history between the two teams
How does Wolverhampton arrive?
How do you get to Brighton?
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for Southampton vs Bristol City in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45
Bolivia: 15:45
Brazil: 16:45
Chile: 16:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 P.M. USA (ET): 2:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m.