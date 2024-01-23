ADVERTISEMENT

Watch out for this Uzbekistan player

Abbosbek Fayzullaev, a 20-year-old playmaker who plays for CSKA Moscow. He has two goals and six assists in 18 games for the Russian side this season. He contributed to his team's victory over India on the second day of the Asian Cup with a goal. In nine caps for the senior national team he has scored three goals.

 

Watch out for this player from Australia

Jackson Irvine has two goals in two games at the AFC Asian Cup. He scored in his debut against India and his goal against Syria sent his team to the round of 16. The 30-year-old midfielder plays in Bundesliga 2 with St. Pauli. He has three goals and four assists in seven games in 2023/24. In 65 caps for Australia's senior national team, he has 13 goals and three assists.

 

News - Uzbekistan

They have only played two friendly matches before playing in the Asian Cup. They beat Kyrgyzstan 4-1 and defeated Palestine. In their first match at the AFC Asian Cup 2024 they played a goalless draw against Syria. In their second match, however, they beat India 3-0. They are second in group B and practically have a ticket to the round of 16 as the second team. However, to finish first in the group, they only need a win against Australia. 

 

This is the eighth edition of the Asian Cup. Their best result was finishing fourth in 2011. The last time they played this tournament was in 2019 where they finished in the round of 16.

News - Australia

They have now played six consecutive matches. Their last defeat was against England in a friendly match. They have only played one friendly match and that was against Bahrain where they lost 0-2. In their Asian Cup opener they beat India 2-0 with goals from Irvine and Bos. Irvine came up again to give the Australian team their second win and direct qualification to the round of 16. They lead group B with six points and a point would qualify them as group winners.


They had not played in the Asian Cup until 2006. Since then they have qualified for all five editions. They were champions in 2015, being hosts. In the last edition they reached the quarterfinals.

Background

A total of five times these two teams have met, with a favorable balance for Australia, which has won on four occasions. While one duel ended in a draw and Uzbekistan has never won. Three times they have met in the AFC Asian Cup, the most exciting and most equal was in 2019 in the round of 16 where they drew goalless, but in the penalty shootout the victory went to the Australian team.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium, a stadium located in Qatar, which has a retractable roof and was inaugurated in 2019. It has a capacity for 44325 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Australia and Uzbekistan will meet this Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the Asian Cup. Both teams are in Group B alongside Syria and India.
