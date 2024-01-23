ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Chicago Fire vs Loudoun in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Loudoun player
Zachary Thomas Ryan, 25-year-old American forward where last season, in his first season at Loudoun, he managed 12 goals and two assists in 32 games. He has not scored since September 24.
Watch out for this Chicago Fire player
Xherdan Shaquiri, a 32-year-old midfielder and Swiss legend. The 32-year-old right winger has experience at Livepool, Stoke City, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Lyon. In his second season with Chicago Fire, he has seven goals and six assists in 34 appearances.
News - Loudoun
Loudoun United Football Club is a team from Virginia, which has been playing in the USL Championship since 2019. They closed the season with four consecutive defeats and eight straight matches without a loss. They have not won since August 13 at home to Las Vegas Lights. They finished second to last in the Eastern Conference in the USL Championship with 25 points, seven more than the bottom of the Conference.
News - Chicago Fire
They finished the season with two losses after losing to New York City and Charlotte. They finished the season second to last in the Eastern Conference with 40 points. Six more than Inter Miami, and three points away from the Playoffs. This will be their first friendly game of the six they have scheduled.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Chicago Fife and Loudoun United will meet in a friendly match.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the IMG Soccer Academy, a sports training stadium located in Florida. The stadium was founded in 1978.
Preview of the match
Chicago Fire and Loudoun will meet this Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in a friendly match.
