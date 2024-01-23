ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Middlesbrough as well as the latest information from Stamford Bridge. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough in Carabao Cup?

If you want to watch the Chelsea vs Middlesbrough match, it will be available on ESPN+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Chelsea vs Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Watch out for this Middlesbrough player

Morgan Rogers is the leading scorer in the Carabao Cup with four goals and two assists. The 21-year-old left winger has six goals this season, along with eight assists. A player who was in the youth ranks of Manchester City. Although he has not scored since December 23, he has assisted in his last two games.

 

Watch out for this Chelsea player

Cole Palmer, a 21-year-old playmaker, is playing in his first season at Chelsea after joining from Manchester City. This season he has nine goals and seven assists in 22 games for the 'blues'. He has just scored in the victory against Fulham. He has not yet scored in the Carabao Cup, but he has already provided two assists in this competition.

 

News - Middlesbrough

They have been undefeated for three consecutive matches. This matchday they drew to one against Rotherham United. A match in which after 20 minutes they suffered the injury of Jones. Rotherham took the lead in the first minutes of the second half, but Middlesbrough managed to rescue a point with Marcus Forss' goal eight minutes before the end. 

 

They did not start the year well, losing 1-3 at home to Coventry City. They were also eliminated in the FA Cup against Aston Villa where they conceded a late goal. 

 

Middlesbrough want to return to a Carabao Cup final, 20 years later. In 2004, they managed to reach the final and won this tournament. This time it was their only time to win this title, although they have reached the final three times. 

 

For this match, Michael Carrick has several absentees. Dieng, Lenihan and Bangura are injured. While Sam Silvera and Mcgree are with their national teams.

News - Chelsea

Chelsea is coming off a win in their last Premier League match where they beat Fulham 1-0, thanks to a Palmer goal from the penalty spot before halftime. Gallagher in the second half could have scored the winner, but the woodwork prevented it and they ended up suffering until the end. 

 

This is the third victory in the Premier League and so far the two matches they have played in the league competition this season have managed to win. They are ninth in the Premier League with 31 points, nine points behind Tottenham, who occupy the European places. 

 

Mauricio Pochettino has numerous absentees for this match. The absentees are the injured Cucurella, Nkunku, Chalobah, Reece James, Robert Sanchez, Fofana, Uguchukwe and Jackson, who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Background

Numerous clashes between Chelsea and Middlesbrough with a favorable balance for the 'blues' who have won 54 times, 30 times Middlesbrough have won and 29 duels have ended in a draw. The last meeting was the first leg where 'Boro' won. Two teams that did not meet in the Carabao Cup in 1998 in the final where Chelsea won 2-0.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge, a stadium located in London. It was built in 1877 and has a capacity for 40341 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Chelsea and Middlesbrough will meet this Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. In the first leg, Middlesbrough won thanks to Hayden Hackney's solitary goal.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Chelsea vs Middlesbrough in the Premier League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.
