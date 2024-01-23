ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough in Carabao Cup?
What time is Chelsea vs Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
News - Middlesbrough
They did not start the year well, losing 1-3 at home to Coventry City. They were also eliminated in the FA Cup against Aston Villa where they conceded a late goal.
Middlesbrough want to return to a Carabao Cup final, 20 years later. In 2004, they managed to reach the final and won this tournament. This time it was their only time to win this title, although they have reached the final three times.
For this match, Michael Carrick has several absentees. Dieng, Lenihan and Bangura are injured. While Sam Silvera and Mcgree are with their national teams.
News - Chelsea
This is the third victory in the Premier League and so far the two matches they have played in the league competition this season have managed to win. They are ninth in the Premier League with 31 points, nine points behind Tottenham, who occupy the European places.
Mauricio Pochettino has numerous absentees for this match. The absentees are the injured Cucurella, Nkunku, Chalobah, Reece James, Robert Sanchez, Fofana, Uguchukwe and Jackson, who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Background
