Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Gambia vs Cameroon live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Gambia and Cameroon live for the 2024 African Cup of Nations, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Stade Bouaké. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Gambia vs Cameroon online and live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the Gambia vs Cameroon match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without transmission
Brazil: 14 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 14 hours without transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 12 hours on Fanatiz
Spain: 18 hours in LaLiga+
Mexico: 11 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without transmission
Peru: 12 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cameroon's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Fabrice Ondoa, Olivier Ntcham, Christopher Wooh, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo, Harold Moukoudi, Darlin Yongwa, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Olivier Kemen, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Vincent Aboubakar.
André Onana, player to watch!
The Manchester United goalkeeper has become one of the great leaders of the Cameroonian team and was a starter in all the matches of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after managing to be in the African Cup, Onana is running to be the main reference on the wall defensive that Cameroon needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players. This is one of the figures of his team and arrives with 9 unbeaten goals and a penalty saved in 29 games with your club.
How does Cameroon arrive?
Those from Cameroon appear in this duel as part of the 2024 African Cup of Nations at the start of the championship. The Cameroonians present a list with interesting players such as André Onana, Frank Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Faris Moumbagna, Christopher Wooh and Harold Moukoudi. Cameroon is a power in the CAF zone with 5 titles and they will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that they can get into the fight for the title of the African continent. These come after dominating Group C of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers and achieving 7 points out of a possible 12. Those from Cameroon are located as part of Group C along with Guinea, Gambia and Senegal, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the African Cup title.
Gambia's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Baboucarr Gaye, Omar Colley, James Gomez, Jacob Mendy, Saidy Janko, Abdoulie Jallow, Ebrima Darboe, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Musa Barrow, Yankuba Minteh and Ebrima Colley.
Yankuba Minteh, player to watch!
The Feyenoord winger will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Gambian team. Minteh arrives as one of the recent signings of the British team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During this season with the team he has played 18 games where he scored 4 goals and gave 2 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Musa Barrow to form a lethal forward.
How does Gambia get there?
The Gambia team enters the Stade Bouaké, to face the Cameroon team and continue its path in the 2024 African Cup of Nations. They were part of the African Cup qualifiers, earning their ticket by finishing in second place his group and leaving out Malawi and Ethiopia. In the preliminary phase of the African Cup, they achieved 10 points, after a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses. The Gambia team presents a good base of players led by Yankuba Minteh, Musa Barrow, Omar Colley, Alieu Fadera, Ali Sowe, Assan Ceesay and Ebrima Colley. Those from Gambia have the ability to get into the second round of the African Cup and be one of the teams that fight the most in their region. They are part of Group C along with Guinea, Senegal and Cameroon.
Where is the game?
The Stade Bouaké located in the city of Bouaké will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations. This stadium has a capacity for 40,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1984.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Gambia vs Cameroon match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Stade Bouaké, at 12 pm.