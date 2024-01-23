ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Atlético Morelia vs Colorado Rapids live from the 2024 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Atlético Morelia vs Colorado Rapids live corresponding to the 2024 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the La Loma Sports Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlético Morelia vs Colorado Rapids online and live from the 2024 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Atlético Morelia vs Colorado Rapids match in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 14 hours without transmission
Brazil: 15 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 15 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 13 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 13 hours without transmission
US (ET): 13 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 20 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 15 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 13 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 15 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 14 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last lineup for Atlético Morelia!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sebastián Sosa, José Saavedra, Enrique Cedillo, Leobardo López, Diego García, Raúl Torres, Fernando Illescas, Javier Ibarra, Ulises Cardona, Omar Islas and Sergio Vergara.
Leobardo López, player to follow!
The Atlético Morelia defender is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top leader. Leo López seeks to continue his development in Mexican soccer and be a fundamental piece for Atlético Morelia in the soccer generation. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on defense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the player participated as a starter in all Expansion League games. The Mexican defender had a great season and Atlético Morelia will continue to choose for this to be the pillar of the defense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Atlético Morelia get here?
Atlético Morelia continues its path in the Clausura 2024 of the MX Expansion League where it will fight for the championship, although the main objective is to return to the team's great glories. Atlético Morelia finished in seventh position with 21 points, after 6 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. They advanced to the Liguilla and once there they fell against Leones Negros by an aggregate score of 3 to 2. Some interesting names in this group are Leobardo López, Sebastián Sosa, Fernando Illescas, Javier Ibarra, Raúl Torres, Sergio Vergara and Joao Maleck, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Atlético Morelia will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Last Colorado Rapids lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Abraham Rodriguez, Andreas Maxsø, Moise Bombito, Andrew Gutman, Sebastian Anderson, Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Rafael Navarro, Jonathan Lewis and Calvin Harris.
Rafael Navarro, player to follow!
The Colorado striker starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Brazilian closed the season in good shape with a low scoring rate in the previous championship with 3 goals in 11 games. disputed. Navarro continues to be a fundamental piece of the Rapids' defensive defense and continues to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the MLS Postseason. The Brazilian will have to manage to work more with Kevin Cabral to create a fear offensive.
How does Colorado Rapids arrive?
The Colorado Rapids enter La Loma Centro Deportivo after finishing in last place in the MLS Western Conference and being one of the worst teams in the championship. The team was left out of the MLS Playoffs, after finishing in fourteenth place in the table with 27 points, after 5 wins, 17 draws and 12 losses. The Colorado squad has great players such as Rafael Navarro, Kevin Cabral, Marko Ilic, Moises Bombito, Alex Gersbach, Sidnei Tavares, Jonathan Lewis and Calvin Harris. Colorado's goal this season is to return to being among the best teams in MLS and seek a place in the 2024 Playoffs.
Where is the game?
The La Loma Sports Center located in the city of Querétaro will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective leagues ahead of the resumption of international football. This game will be played behind closed doors.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlético Morelia vs Colorado Rapids match, corresponding to the 2024 friendly match. The match will take place at the La Loma Sports Center, at 1 p.m.